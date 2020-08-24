Church-led demo fails to make human chain
(CNS): Less than 200 people joined the demonstration on Saturday to protest the Domestic Partnership Bill, which the church-led opposition called the “homosexual law”. The group failed to make the full human chain they had hoped for between the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue and the Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, the president of activist group Colours Cayman stood in quiet support of the LGBT+ community across from the protest.
The march was organised by Kattina Anglin and the Christian Association for Civics and not the Cayman Ministers Association.
Protestors stood in line from the GAB to the police station, where the line was broken but picked up again opposite the post office and ending before the court building. Most of the signs carried by the demonstrators took a biblical position on the opposition to same-sex marriage, though many went further, with some even declaring that “take over is the ultimate aim”.
This refers to a far right religious conspiracy theory that suggests homosexuality is a ploy by dark forces to eliminate the human race.
Meanwhile, although the local LGBT+ community had not organised a counter demonstration to the church protest, Billie Bryan, the president of Colours Cayman, stood in quiet support of their rights. Although taunted by some of the church members and asked to take biblical placards, Bryan politely declined and instead held the rainbow flag.
The demonstration involved a relatively high police presence for a Christian demonstration and one officer was assigned to protect Bryan.
During the protest organisers collected donations for a fund to challenge Governor Martyn Roper’s decision to pass the Domestic Partnership Bill into law using his reserved powers. A petition in support of a no-confidence vote in the Legislative Assembly and calling for a people-initiated referendum on the bill was also in circulation.
Despite its latest criticisms of the premier, the governor and the bill, the official opposition has been attempting to distance itself from the fundraising efforts for a legal battle over the issue and has denied planning a no-confidence vote in the premier.
Following backroom talks between the opposition and proxies for some members of government over the last few weeks regarding a potential coup involving the opposition, the speaker and two government ministers, all those involved have now denied plotting against McLaughlin.
Nevertheless, the petition continues to circulate, indicating its connection to the opposition leader and a survey on public opinion regarding the bill. By noon on Thursday the petition had collected 759 names. The current register of electors stands as 21,824 voters.
Category: Laws, Local News, Politics
After centuries of oppression, torture, threats, exploitation of the poor and uneducated, and sexual abuse of thousands of kids…..after trying to deny that the earth was round, that dinosaurs existed, that the world was older than 2000 years, and that natural selection was real…..finally the brain-virus we call religion is circling the drain. I hope I love to see it finally go down for the good of all mankind.
Why are you calling ourselves a ‘Christian’ community when you are ignoring the biggest message the Bible is trying to teach us all! That message is Love! The Lord said’Love one another as I have loved you’ …’Do unto others as you would have others do unto you’ Jesus did not segregate his followers..He preached to anyone and everyone that wanted to hear His word! So stop this nonsense! Everyone is entitled to live their own lives the way they want to! No human being is perfect and none of us has the right to ‘judge’anyone! All this negativity towards the LGBTQ group is the same as saying that blind,deaf,or deformed people or those without arms or legs or some other abnormality should not have the same rights as ‘normal’ people!? But! What exactly IS ‘normal??? All this hatred and prejudice has got to stop …focus on your own lives and let everyone else live theirs! IF you ARE ‘Christians’ there should be no room in your hearts for this sort of behaviour which is extremely hypocritical!! And for all of your sakes, I pray that you will all wake up to this realization before it is YOUR turn to be judged!?!
“This refers to a far right religious conspiracy theory that suggests homosexuality is a ploy by dark forces to eliminate the human race.”
Please stop listening to your idiot preachers. This is some Alex Jones level BS…
LOL. So funny. Most those people would still be slaves if human rights never existed. What dum dums. Great turn out cry babies.
Those same people preaching about god, who say god loves everyone. A bunch of hypocrites.
Billie Bryan was never in any danger.
Unlike other places, Caymanians do not hate minority or “other” groups of people.
E.g. Our police service has never been officially deemed as “institutionally racist”.
Can the Gov say the same?
We have no homophobic hate crimes equivalent to the racist British ice-axe slaying of young, black Anthony Walker (by a gang of four young, white men) for the offense of being the wrong colour at the wrong time and place.
(Google it.)
Add to that the proud, democratic expression of national xenophobia (at best) and racism (at worst / standard) with the Brexit vote – I believe the “mother country” is taking the p*ss quite a bit when her representative dares to slander our community.
Those insisting on no change to the definition of marriage in their country is entitled to that opinion and belief.
Civil unions / partnerships should have been introduced alongside marriage from a long time ago, however, we eventually learned that was not acceptable to the ladies bringing the action.
Call me silly, but I believe in striving for the most amicable solution toward ensuring equal protection under, and access to, the laws of a community.
Unfortunately, others insist on turning over the apple cart and suggesting my deeply-convicted, old-fashioned, gentle Pastor (who would not even bless my child if conceived out of wedlock, much less host a gay marriage) is equal to Adolf Hitler.
Some folks today really ought to get off their high horses, find some humility, respect cultural differences and work toward making their world as enjoyable as possible for everyone therein.
For example, I have long come to terms with the fact that England is filled with many xenophobic and racist people.
It is what it is.
Never will you see me protesting against Brexit in Parliament Square, London on behalf of Blacks, Asians, Eastern Europeans or drowned migrants – for the the people have spoken.
In turn it would be great if the Governor (and friends) would realize that the majority of Caymanians are against any change in the definition of marriage – which, make no mistake about it, is the ultimate objective of the forces behind this mission.
We love our gay fellow Caymanians as much as we love our white, black, brown fellow Caymanians.
I wonder if Great Brexitain can say the same?
– Whodatis
“We love our gay fellow Caymanians as much as we love our white, black, brown fellow Caymanians.”
Actions speak louder than words, and the actions clearly show you don’t love them at all
I raised the bar.
You’re gonna have to reply with greater substance to illicit a meaningful response.
– Who
“Billie Bryan was never in any danger.”
As a Caymanian who grew up chanting “battyman fi ded” and beat up the gay kid in high school only to come out the closet when I became an adult, I can confirm there are people on this island that would love to hurt innocent Billie.
Let’s also not forget that Jamaicans are known to kill homosexuals of their own and many of the demonstrators were Jamaican. I have nothing against expats – don’t get me wrong – this is just plain facts. To say Billie was in no danger is being ignorant of reality with a “Caymankind” veil over your eyes..
Clearly you are / were a violent individual with repressed sexual urges.
I trust you have sought professional help to come to terms with your inner turmoil.
In the meantime, kindly speak for yourself and quit relying on “Jamaicans were in the crowd of Christians therefore violence was inevitable” because I’m embarrassed on your behalf.
The irony in all of this is that you (and your supporters) truly believe you are against the discrimination of others.
– Whodatis
Why does everything you write revolve around the UK? Most of your post is off-topic.
The Irony in all of this is the interracial couple who was involved with this don’t have the common sense to realize without people protesting and fighting for their rights to marry back in the day they would not be married today and I am pretty sure all of the people who fought were not all straight. I wish these people would spend their idle time trying to help families that need it in their communities and stop making us look backwards to the rest of the civilized world. Religion makes people more stupid.
Church functions always have a low turnout when there is no food being served.
…..donated by the local MLA
They would have done it cause dozens of us were waiting at the LA and didn’t know that that was the plan ,we thought they were marching to the LA .
Come on, shake your body, baby, do the conga.
🎶I know you can’t control yourself any longer.
Feel the rhythm of the music getting stronger.
Don’t you fight it ’til you tried it, do that conga beat!🎶
Fun facts:
* Nowhere in the Bible does it command to “hate thy neighbour”.
* Cayman Compass put the high-conviction hate-rally attendance numbers at 120.
* Caribbean Territories (Criminal Law) Order, 2000, took effect on 1 January 2001, legalizing homosexuality and introducing LGBT rights.
* Penal Code (2017):
88A. (1) A person who, with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress –
(a) uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour; or
(b) displays any writing, sign or other visible representation which is threatening, abusive or insulting, thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for three years…
(2) An offence under this section may be committed in public place or a private place.
(3) A constable may arrest, without a warrant, anyone he reasonably suspects is committing an offence under this section.
way to appreciate a peaceful demonstration. XXXX govt has no reason to be involved in ‘unions’ that do not continue the success of society itself. Traditional families always have and do – not each one is successful, but overall it is better to have nuclear families producing strong stable citizens. That only applies of course, if the good of society is still the purpose of govt.
A simple daisy chain could have taken care of this.
Ewe.
Silly hypocrites. If they want to express outrage as Church leaders, there are a dozen other issues including the behavior of one of our esteemed senior politicians. There’s plenty there to keep them all howling for a very long time.
A massive 1% of the electorate bothered to show up to protest against two consenting adults.
So much for “the LGBT is imposing the gay lifestyle on the majority”. Just a really loud, hateful minority fighting against other minorities.
“Kattina Anglin and the Christian Association for Civics” do not represent the true Christianity that I know. Whatever version this is, I don’t like it and that’s why I didn’t show up.
Kattina doesn’t speak on behalf of us all. Peace and love be to you.
See, as an Atheist Caymanian I like Christians like you and will stand up for your right to worship as long as you continue to honor my right not to.
The divide and war comes into full effect when one side demands the other to live a life they don’t want to. I don’t block people from going to church or tell them to change their sexuality for me, so I don’t expect to be stopped in the street by an evangelist telling me I’m on my way to hell. Nor do I expect to be bound by biblical laws as if we’re a theocracy here.
Peace and love to you too my Caymanian brother/sisters.
@2:45pm
Though I agree with the “spirit of mind” that you make your point.
I have to inform you that you are very wrong! Kattina Anglin does represent the “true” Christianity you know.
She (like you) simply “cherry-picks” the part that supports her agenda. It’s the same Christianity with a disgusting good/evil book as it’s nucleus.
I won’t quote any verses to make my point (I’m sure it wouldn’t be news to you).
The day that we can all let go of this religious dogma by teaching the next generation, and the “teachable” of our generation…will be the day we start to have a more rational, sensible generation that stands a better chance of escaping the hateful perspective that most religious text espouse. But good luck to us all with such a task.
We just all need to free ourselves of Gods,Angels,Demons,and Devils…After all, they are so weighty to carry around.
Move on its 2020 there is no place for this!
They are all worried about becoming gay when it is legal
surely they’ve tried it by now.