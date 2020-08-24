Church-led demo fails to make human chain

At the demo people hold signs protesting the DPB

The demonstration outside the GAB

Protestors in George Town

Billie Bryan with police protection

(CNS): Less than 200 people joined the demonstration on Saturday to protest the Domestic Partnership Bill, which the church-led opposition called the “homosexual law”. The group failed to make the full human chain they had hoped for between the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue and the Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, the president of activist group Colours Cayman stood in quiet support of the LGBT+ community across from the protest.

The march was organised by Kattina Anglin and the Christian Association for Civics and not the Cayman Ministers Association.

Protestors stood in line from the GAB to the police station, where the line was broken but picked up again opposite the post office and ending before the court building. Most of the signs carried by the demonstrators took a biblical position on the opposition to same-sex marriage, though many went further, with some even declaring that “take over is the ultimate aim”.

This refers to a far right religious conspiracy theory that suggests homosexuality is a ploy by dark forces to eliminate the human race.

Meanwhile, although the local LGBT+ community had not organised a counter demonstration to the church protest, Billie Bryan, the president of Colours Cayman, stood in quiet support of their rights. Although taunted by some of the church members and asked to take biblical placards, Bryan politely declined and instead held the rainbow flag.

The demonstration involved a relatively high police presence for a Christian demonstration and one officer was assigned to protect Bryan.

During the protest organisers collected donations for a fund to challenge Governor Martyn Roper’s decision to pass the Domestic Partnership Bill into law using his reserved powers. A petition in support of a no-confidence vote in the Legislative Assembly and calling for a people-initiated referendum on the bill was also in circulation.

Despite its latest criticisms of the premier, the governor and the bill, the official opposition has been attempting to distance itself from the fundraising efforts for a legal battle over the issue and has denied planning a no-confidence vote in the premier.

Following backroom talks between the opposition and proxies for some members of government over the last few weeks regarding a potential coup involving the opposition, the speaker and two government ministers, all those involved have now denied plotting against McLaughlin.

Nevertheless, the petition continues to circulate, indicating its connection to the opposition leader and a survey on public opinion regarding the bill. By noon on Thursday the petition had collected 759 names. The current register of electors stands as 21,824 voters.