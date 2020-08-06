Cayman remains free of COVID-19 cases

(CNS): After another 203 COVID-19 test samples were processed over the last 24 hours the Chief Medical Officer, Dr John Lee confirmed they were all negative, Thursday, leaving the Cayman Islands free of any cases of the coronavirus. It is now more than three weeks since any tests came up positive here despite several thousand COVID-19 samples being process in that time.

Public health officials have now processed 31,108 samples since testing began in March with just 203 positive cases being recorded.