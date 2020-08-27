Cayman passes 35,000 PCR tests

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has now conducted 35,054 PCR COVID-19 tests since March. On Thursday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed the results of 239 samples, all of which tested negative over the last day. Two asymptomatic travellers who tested positive for the virus over a week ago are still in government quarantine, alongside 220 other people who arrived on island over the last two weeks, officials said Thursday.

With no community transmissions here since 11 July, health officials now believe the virus has been eliminated within the borders, which is largely due to the massive testing programme that Cayman has undertaken.

Although the number of tests no longer represents 35,000 different people, since healthcare and other front-line workers have been tested more than once, the bulk of the test are individuals and more than half of the local population has been tested.

Dr Lee said this week that the public’s cooperation with the screen testing was fundamental to the virus burning itself out, allowing cases to be tracked their contacts traced and the individuals isolated, preventing the spread and leading to Cayman now being under far fewer restrictions than most countries in the world.

Although the two positive travellers means that Cayman has lost is ‘no cases’ status with the PAHO and is likely to see more cases among those in quarantine, until the borders open the community is COVID-19 free.

However, people are still being invited to take tests, as officials point out that there is still some risk through those who must interact with arriving residents at the borders and in isolation.

Dr Lee announced this week that a less invasive PCR swab test has now been cleared for use.