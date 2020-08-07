Cayman clears 4th week with no COVID-19 cases

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed Friday that all of the 191 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day were all negative. Cayman has now cleared four weeks without a positive test and has no active cases. To date, officials have carried 31,299 tests and recorded only 203 positive cases of the coronavirus. Over 2,000 antibody tests have also been conducted with 54 positive results.

Between the Health Services Authority and Health City Cayman Islands, lab technicians have processed 2,096 antibody tests and 2.6% of those samples found coronavirus antibodies.

Of the 54 people who have antibodies, 36 previously had a positive PCR test for COVID-19, six of them were contacts of previous PCR positive people and four had a travel history abroad in recent months, where they may have contracted the virus. Just eight of them had no identified COVID-19 contact history.