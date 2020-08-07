Cayman clears 4th week with no COVID-19 cases
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed Friday that all of the 191 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day were all negative. Cayman has now cleared four weeks without a positive test and has no active cases. To date, officials have carried 31,299 tests and recorded only 203 positive cases of the coronavirus. Over 2,000 antibody tests have also been conducted with 54 positive results.
Between the Health Services Authority and Health City Cayman Islands, lab technicians have processed 2,096 antibody tests and 2.6% of those samples found coronavirus antibodies.
Of the 54 people who have antibodies, 36 previously had a positive PCR test for COVID-19, six of them were contacts of previous PCR positive people and four had a travel history abroad in recent months, where they may have contracted the virus. Just eight of them had no identified COVID-19 contact history.
Category: Health, health and safety
Who are they testing ? I hope front line workers an people on the street. If not then its still plenty c-virus in Cayman
The 116 in quarantine who flew in from abroad. Don’t understand why none have tested positive. How is it possible these people have not tested positive given the virus is ravishing other countries? Indeed, this is a major reason for quarantine in government facilities. Such persons cannot be trusted because of the likelihood of them not only having the virus, but of them willfully putting others at risk because they lack the discipline of quarantining at home. And for those of you who think the system is changing on September 1st you’re going to be sadly mistaken.
Now please end the curfews and letter days at the supermarkets. It has been long enough.
So why the two week delay for half of our schoolchildren? Why the face masks? Logical responses only.
Because the testing is not random enough or statistically sufficient to determine that we have indeed rid ourselves of the virus. Further effort and patience is required. Hopefully we can get the all clear by the end of the month and declare ourselves Covid free.
Then the planes will start coming with no enforced quarantine and we will be back to square one with our kids at home and all offices and non essential businesses closed.
Why don’t the persons coming on planes now have the virus?