Cayman clear of COVID cases for three weeks

(CNS): With Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reporting Monday on another 279 negative test results from COVID-19 samples processed over the weekend, Cayman has now gone more than three weeks without recording a single positive case of the virus. There are no active cases of coronavirus in Cayman at present, though there are 121 people now in isolation, largely in government quarantine facilities, who have returned to Cayman from overseas and who have yet to be tested.

Cayman health authorities have now conducted a total of 30,401 tests, and despite a drop in testing numbers since a peak in June, it is apparent that they have suppressed and controlled, and possibly even eliminated, the virus. The Cayman Islands is one of just of fourteen, mostly small, island countries and territories that have no active cases.

Meanwhile, across the rest of the world the virus continues to surge, with major countries battling to suppress its spread, often in vain. Of particular concern for Cayman is the continued failure of the United States to get any kind of grip on managing the virus there.

While plans for a soft re-opening in Cayman on 1 September using bio-button technology now appear in question, the long-term prospect of opening the islands to US tourists, which make up around 80% of the market here, remains in jeopardy if the spread there cannot be contained, especially in Florida.

There are currently 2,256,170 active COVID-19 cases in America, with Florida accounting for 437,282 of those ongoing cases, the largest number of any state. Across the country, over 107,000 new cases of the virus were reported over the weekend, when more than 1,500 people died, adding to the country’s death tally of more than 158,000 people.