Sister Islands gear up for storm force winds

(CNS): As the path of Tropical Storm Laura has shifted south and is now expected to pass closer to the north of the Sister Islands, Cayman Airways has added an extra jet flight from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman this evening, Sunday 23 August. According to the National Weather Service, if TS Laura remains on its current track, it will pass 92 miles north-northeast of the Brac around 5am tomorrow, Monday 24 August, and begin impacting the island tonight. At 4pm Sunday, the NWS reported that the storm was moving towards the west-northwest at about 21mph with maximum sustained winds of 60mph.

A tropical storm warning has now been issued for the Sister Islands. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, is forecasting that “tropical storm winds may extend uncomfortably close” to the Brac by early Monday morning, although the island will probably not experience sustained winds of 39mph, this remains a possibility from early tomorrow through mid-morning if the storm drifts further south.

The Sister Islands can expect squally conditions with higher gust during this period, and moderate to heavy showers from tonight through tomorrow evening as TS Laura moves south of Cuba, the NWS said. Flooding of low lying areas are likely over the next day and a half and residents should take the necessary precautions.

Sea conditions over the Sister Islands are expected to be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet through early night, becoming rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet tomorrow morning.

“All marine interest over the Sister Islands should seek safe harbour and remain there until at least tomorrow evening,” the NWS warned.

Cayman Airways is adding a flight from Grand Cayman, leaving at 7pm and arriving on the Brac at 7:35pm. It will then leave Cayman Brac at 8:20pm and arrive on Grand Cayman at 8:55pm. No change fees will apply for passengers with existing tickets for travel today or Monday, 24 August. Call Cayman Airways Reservations on 949-2311 for reservations assistance.