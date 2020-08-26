Cayman Airways in talks to bring in US mail

USPS mail being loaded onto a plane (file photo)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Ltd (CAL) may soon be bringing in mail from the United States, which has been prevented from getting here due to the closed borders. Premier Alden McLaughlin explained at Tuesday’s press briefing that mail between Cayman and the US had previously been brought in and out by American Airlines, but because that airline is not authorised to land here, CAL has been in talks to take over this mail service.

In addition to the general mail between Cayman and our important neighbour, many young Caymanians go to school and college in the US and depend on the mail for support from home. Other Caymanians and residents have financial ties to the US and retirees who are entitled to social security depend on the United States Postal Service to bring in their cheques.

But the mail between the two countries is controlled by the USPS, and its union recently issued an announcement that, given the worldwide lockdowns, it could not guarantee the usual international mail service. Between the pandemic and the efforts by the Trump administration to defund this essential service, Cayman has had no control over the stalled mail.

But McLaughlin said that Cayman Airways, the Cayman Islands Government and the USPS have been in direct talks and are now close to an agreement that would pave the way for CAL to bring in the mail. He said that once the talks are concluded and a security given to Cayman’s national flag carrier, then mail between Cayman and the US will resume.

The Cayman Islands Postal Service is now largely back to full service. In a recent release CIPS officials confirmed that the Seven Mile Beach branch reopened Monday, while several others are once more offering a full day service. Post offices on both Sister Islands were scheduled to reopen following the passage of Tropical Storm Laura.