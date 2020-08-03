Boats cleared for all popular beach spots

(CNS): Government has amended the regulations related to the current COVID-19 suppression measures to allow private boat owners access to all of Cayman’s most popular beach spots. Restrictions on vessels going to Rum Point and Starfish Point were lifted this weekend, as well as the Sandbar and Stingray City. However, boats are still limited to 50 passengers or half the vessel’s maximum capacity, whichever is smaller.

People aboard are required to maintain physical distancing of six feet between members of different households and the gathering of more than 50 people is still prohibited. Anyone who breaks these rules could be fined up to a $1,000 or six months in jail.

This latest set of regulations, which place Cayman in the lowest suppression category as the island appears now to be largely free of the coronavirus, also clarifies the rules for visiting people in care homes and hospital, as well as allowing prison visits for family members for the first time since March.

Visitors must have a negative test for COVID-19 to the satisfaction of Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez within three days of the intended visit. They must also follow direction from the director of prisons or the medical officer of health regarding social distancing and the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Those visiting care homes or the hospital must also submit a negative test for the virus three days beforehand, observe social distancing and wear the necessary protective gear as directed. The regulations require those visiting patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 to get written permission from the medical officer of health and follow the rules. However, no one in the hospital in Cayman currently has the virus.

Meanwhile, visiting the government mandated quarantine facilities also requires written permission from the medical officer of health. Visitors must follow the directions of the management of the facility as pertains to social distancing and the wearing of PPE (personal protective equipment). For home isolation, social distancing must be observed and PPE must be worn, as directed by the medical officer of health.

All of these regulations will remain in place until 31 August, when all regulations will be reviewed.