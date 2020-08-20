BMW hits light pole in single car smash

(CNS): A BMW travelling westbound on Sea View Road in the High Rock area of East End crashed into a light pole lunchtime today (Thursday) causing minor injuries to the driver and two passengers. Shortly after 1:00pm the police were called to the scene of the smash, where the car had left the road, hit the pole and brought down telephone lines. Emergency services attended the scene and the three people were taken to the hospital.

Police said the crash is now under investigation.