Beach-walkers stumble over cocaine

| 26/08/2020 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Members of the public who were walking on the beach in South Sound on Monday evening called the police after they stumbled across a package of what looked like cocaine that had washed ashore. The suspected drug bundle appeared to have been in the sea for some time, police said in a statement. It is now being forensically examined to confirm its contents before it is destroyed. Officers conducted more searches in the area but no additional packages were found.

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

