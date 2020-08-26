Beach-walkers stumble over cocaine
(CNS): Members of the public who were walking on the beach in South Sound on Monday evening called the police after they stumbled across a package of what looked like cocaine that had washed ashore. The suspected drug bundle appeared to have been in the sea for some time, police said in a statement. It is now being forensically examined to confirm its contents before it is destroyed. Officers conducted more searches in the area but no additional packages were found.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid