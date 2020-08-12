Armed man fires shots at gas station

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for an armed man after an attempted robbery at the Rubis gas station in East End on Tuesday evening. The man burst into the store wearing a dark coloured hoody and a black mask, brandishing a handgun, and demanded cash. He fired the gun into the ceiling of the store, but then made off without taking any cash or other items.

The would-be stick-up took place shortly before 8pm on 11 August. After leaving empty handed, the suspect was seen running along Sea View Road heading east towards Austin Connolly Drive.

No one was injured as a result of the shot being fired.

The police have not yet confirmed or denied reports of a second attempted armed robbery at a store in Bodden Town shortly after the gas station heist. CNS is awaiting a response.

The crime is now under investigation by detectives from Bodden Town Police Station who are appealing to anyone with information to call them on 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.