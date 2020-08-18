Antibody tests reveal nine mystery COVID-19 cases

(CNS): Cayman remains COVID-free for another day after 286 PCR tests carried out over the last day were all negative. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee also revealed that from 2,316 antibody blood tests for the coronavirus done so far, just 57 samples have been positive and only nine cannot be explained. Of the positive results, 37 were from people who had previously tested positive on a PCR test.

Another six were contacts of those who had been tested and confirmed to have the virus, though they themselves did not get a positive test. Five people who did not have a positive PCR test had a travel history, suggesting they had picked up the virus overseas. This left just nine people who have no identified COVID-19 contact history and must have unknowingly been infected with the virus through community transmission.

Most of the antibody testing has been among those who were known to be positive or they are healthcare and other front-line workers, all of whom either had the virus or had been in close contact with others who had. Therefore, the group is not a broad sample. The 2.5% positivity rate does not paint a true picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 in this community over the last six months.

Cayman has conducted 33,434 PCR tests in total since March, and according to public health officials, around 90% of those tests were on separate individuals. Given that just 203 people have been confirmed as positive, that PCR positivity rate is less than 0.5%

It has now been almost four weeks since the last person known to be infected was cleared by public health officials and over five weeks since anyone tested positive. While testing numbers have dropped off over the last few weeks, technicians are still processing over 1,000 test per week and Cayman has a testing rate of more than a 500,000 per capita.

All of this serves to support the idea that the islands are now genuinely COVID-19 free, putting greater pressure on government to ensure that if the borders are reopened, there is even greater emphasis on safety. Although the virus does appear to have been eradicated here, it could easily re-enter without a well planned and very well controlled isolation and testing system once the borders open.

As the country waits to hear from government on its plans for the border reopening on 1 October, it continues to manage a strict mandatory 14-day quarantine system. At present, 181 people are in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as required by the medical officer of health.