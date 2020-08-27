Airport to cut trees in nearby park

Owen Roberts International Airport, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A number of trees will be bulldozed next week as part of the Owen Roberts International Airport expansion project, officials have said. The trees at the Airport Park across from Foster’s supermarket are blocking visibility for air-traffic controllers managing aircraft on the newly extended runway, according to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority. Meanwhile, work will begin Friday on the new airport connector road.

On Friday government officials with be gathering for the official groundbreaking of the new road, which will link ORIA area to the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and provide an alternate route to North Sound Road.

Phase One of the project will run from the end of Sparky Drive north for about 0.3 mile and then in a westerly direction another half mile to intersect with the roundabout just south of the National Gallery on Esterley Tibbetts Highway. The NRA has contracted Decco Ltd, part of DART’s real estate division, to provide project management services.

Then, next Wednesday the trees at the Airport Park will be removed and land will also cleared near the Cricket Pitch. “The clearing of trees at the Airport Park has become necessary to provide Air Traffic Control with better visibility of aircraft maneuvering on the newly extended runway at the westerly section of the airfield on Grand Cayman,” airport officials stated. “The clearing of land by the cricket field is necessary to remove the vegetation penetrating the flight path for landing and departing aircraft.”