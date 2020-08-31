Active COVID-19 cases still not in clear

(CNS): The two travellers who had tested positive for COVID-19 almost two weeks ago are still in the government’s isolation facility, officials said Monday. While there were no new cases as the week started, after 274 coronavirus tests carried out since Friday were all negative, the two asymptomatic patients who arrived in Cayman in the first week of August have still not been given the all clear.

Public health officials have previously refused to say where the travellers had arrived from ever since they tested positive on 19 August after two weeks in quarantine. The COVID-positive people and those travelling with them have remained in isolation and the protocol is that positive individuals require two negative tests before they can be declared recovered.

The two patients remain the only confirmed active cases in the Cayman Islands at present and they are in quarantine alongside another 260 people. There has been no community transmission here since 11 July. The positive tally since testing began remains at 205 after 35,469 tests have been processed.

Healthcare professionals are confident that the virus is no longer present in the community but they still want people to be tested. From today, 31 August, the Health Services Authority has relocated the COVID-19 testing clinic from the General Practice Building back to its previous location in the old Physiotherapy Department on the side of the hospital facing the Seventh Day Adventist Church, to the far left of A&E.

The new location is a dedicated space for people being tested and has additional indoor seating, providing a better patient experience.