950lbs ganja found in boat

Packages seized by police on 1 August

(CNS): The RCIPS recovered around 950lbs of ganja inside a boat on Saturday night after officers pulled over a vehicle that was hauling the vessel on a trailer. Two men have now been charged with importing and intending to supply the drug and were expected in court on Tuesday. Police said they had cause to stop the vehicle after it appeared to have picked up the boat from a launch ramp on North Church Street, George Town, at about 10pm.

After officers signaled for the driver to stop, he eventually pulled over at a residence in the Rock Hole area. A search was conducted of the vehicle and the attached vessel and a large quantity of packages believed to contain ganja was found on board.

A 38-year-old-man from George Town and 40-year-old man from Bodden Town were arrested on suspicion of drug related offenses. They were both later charged with being concerned in the importation of ganja and possession of ganja with the intent to supply.