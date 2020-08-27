2020 Census must wait for ‘normal’ year

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office has said that the national census, which had been set to take place next month, has been postponed, confirming comments by the finance minister that were previously reported on CNS. Because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cayman Islands, the census, which usually takes place every ten years, is now set for October 2021, which, it is hoped, will be a more normal year, thereby giving a more accurate reflection of Cayman’s current demographics.

The initial reason for the postponement was the risk posed by the social interaction required to do the count, which could have exposed some 450 enumerators to people possibly infected with the virus. And even though Cayman is now at the lowest suppression level and the coronavirus is believed to have been eliminated here, the possibility of an outbreak remains.

However, even without the risk of direct transmission, a census taken this October would give a distorted picture of Cayman’s population and society because of the fallout of the pandemic this year.

The ESO said it is committed to quality surveys used for data collection, collation, evaluation and publication, and given its guiding principles, a decision to defer the census was made. The lockdown had already presented logistical challenges in the recruitment and training of enumerators, field supervisors and area coordinators, making it difficult to organise in time.

But the main issue now is how the impact of COVID-19 would affect the census results. The ESO noted the advice given by the United Nations that censuses should be conducted in ‘a normal year’ in order to collect high-quality, usable data.

“Unfortunately, the year 2020 is contrary to this guiding principle due to the pandemic,” the ESO said. “Postponing Census 2020 will not negatively hamper the time analysis of the data, as the 2009 population and housing census was postponed to 2010 due to fiscal austerity, precipitated by the 2008 financial crisis.”

Several other countries in the region that had censuses scheduled for this year have also postponed them or are planning to do so, contributing to the general consensus that 2020 is not the best year to gather data that will influence public policy and businesses for a decade.