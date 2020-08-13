$200k donation keeps food bank open

Governor Martyn Roper with Cayman Food Bank volunteers

(CNS): The Cayman Food bank, which has been struggling to keep up with demand over the last few months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been given a donation of $200,000, which volunteers said will help them keep the charity going. While some businesses have reopened and many people are back at work, hundreds of others remain jobless and are dependent on the food bank each week to eat.

Vivcourt, which is an Australian-based trading company with a small team in Cayman, donates some of its profits annually to charity based on their employees’ choices. This year the team chose the Cayman Food Bank and gave US$207,200, making the trading firm the charity’s largest corporate sponsor.

The charity is largely dependent on local restaurants, distributors or grocery stores, which donate food items that are at their sell-by date and use that food that cannot be sold but remains perfectly good to eat. It is also supplemented by donations from the community to cover the running costs. The bank acts as a central distribution point for many local charities and churches giving out food and cooking meals.

Naomi Law, the director of the Cayman Food Bank, said the charity was “overwhelmed” by the generosity and grateful for Vivcourt’s support.

“During the pandemic our costs have continued to creep upwards, reaching over $8,000 CI per week,” she said. “We were beginning to wonder how

we could keep helping the community in need, and then Bartek Jeske from Vivcourt got in touch – it was perfect timing on all sides.”