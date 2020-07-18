Week ends with no more COVID-19 positives

CMO Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed Friday that there were no positive samples of COVID-19 from a batch of 270 tests processed over the last 24 hours. With just two active cases now in Cayman in asymptomatic patients, the CMO said that he had asked UK officials to speak with the World Health Authority to downgrade Cayman’s status from ‘clusters’ of infection to sporadic and then hopefully to ‘none’.

Reluctant to say exactly when he could declare the Cayman Islands COVID-19 free, Dr Lee said that cases continue to pop up. Despite the obvious trend that points towards the country having run the virus to ground, even when the current two active cases are declared recovered and there are no more new infections, Cayman’s status at ‘none’ will not last long, given the plan to start the phased reopening of the borders on 1 September.

“When we open our borders, I suspect that will not remain the case as there will probably be one or two infections,” Dr Lee said.

However, with just two positive results among the 3,440 tests run since the 1 July, until those borders begin to open and the system of quarantining changes, Cayman appears to have all but eliminated the virus. As a result, Premier Alden McLaughlin confirmed further relaxations in the COVID-19 suppression regulations from this Sunday.

As of 19 July until the end of August, unless anything happens to cause things to change, McLaughlin said social gatherings can now increase to 50, contact sports can resume with up to 50 spectators plus players, social distance dancing and karaoke can resume and nightclubs are also allowed to open with up to 50 customers at a time.

People will also be able to visit the Pines Retirement Home but visitors must be tested and show a negative result beforehand, given the continued concerns around the vulnerability of the elderly to the virus.

Boat travel to the Sister Islands is now permitted and people can fly to both Cayman Brac or Little Cayman from Grand Cayman without getting tested so long as they have been on the islands for at least two weeks.

However, Star Fish Point, Rum Point and the Sandbar will remain closed to all but commercial operators with Wildlife Interaction Zone licences. The premier said government is taking the opportunity to review how these attractions are monitored and managed before they are reopened.

“There has been a long standing concern within the community about how these areas of natural beauty have been managed,” McLaughlin said at government’s first COVID-19 briefing for two weeks.

“Government is taking this opportunity to consult with the Department of Environment as well as the Coast Guard and the Department of Commerce to discuss how management of these areas can be better monitored and better enforced to provide a better experience for wildlife, residents of the area and visitors.”

Over recent weeks DoE officials and residents have reported a significant increase in starfish at the much loved area in Cayman Kai, as the COVID-19 lockdown and decreased human activity gave the creatures a break.

Cayman’s starfish are protected under the National Conservation Law and it is an offence to lift them out of the water, but it is not uncommon to see pictures on social media of people holding these endangered marine animals aloft.