‘We can get better’ says senior cop

Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks

(CNS): Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who has taken over the entire RCIPS Uniform Operations, has said the service is good but it can get better. “I believe that the RCIPS is a very professional police service, but we can get even better,” Ebanks said, as he outlined his goals for his challenging new appointment. Following the departure of Superintendent Robert Graham last month, Ebanks took over as commander of Uniform Operations as well as retaining his role as commander of Special Operations.

“The Cayman Islands is entitled to the best that we can offer and working with our communities we can accomplish this,” the senior cop said in a press release from the RCIPS on Monday.

“I intend to work on various areas of policing that are dear to the community as well as the RCIPS,” he said, noting that this would include, traffic management, enforcement and education, as well as assisting with the safety and efficiency of Cayman’s roads.

Ebanks said he would increase community meetings in the various beats, including Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, “to ensure that the needs and expectations of the members of the public are managed and an open line of communication between the public and the police is maintained and nurtured”.

He is also aiming to increase “efficiency in service delivery and customer satisfaction provided by our uniformed services throughout the Cayman Islands”, he said.

Ebanks said he had “good support” from both the officers under his management and the Senior Command Team. “This position brings with it great responsibility and will undoubtedly have its challenges. However, being the acting superintendent in charge of other smaller departments within the RCIPS over the last three years has helped prepare me for this amalgamated role,” he said.

Maintaining that he was looking forward to the challenge ahead, he stated that he intended “to someday hand this position over as I strive to move up the ranks within the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service”.

He will now oversee the Firearm Response Unit, K-9 Unit, Operational Support Unit, Air Operations Unit, Traffic and Roads Policing, Community Policing Department and Uniform Operations across the Cayman Islands.

Ebanks who has been in the service for 33 years, is clearly eyeing the top job at the RCIPS, which has been striving to get succession planning back on track, as it has been more than 15 years since a local officer was in charge.

However, Police Commission Derek Byrne will continue in his job until September 2023 as his contract was renewed in October for another three years. But with three Caymanians now holding the next three senior posts below him, it appears likely that the Cayman Islands will have a local commissioner when Byrne leaves.

In the release, Byrne said that throughout his years of service Ebanks has been dedicated to playing a major part in making Cayman safer.

“With his new appointment to include our full Uniform Service under his remit, allows us to continue building on our relationship with the communities within the Cayman Islands,” the commissioner said. “The decision to amalgamate the roles was made with careful consideration and is a testament to the Senior Command Team’s confidence in him. I know he will do the service and the Cayman Islands proud by excelling in this role.”