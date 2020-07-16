UK confirms OTs have till 2023 to make BOs public

Baroness Sugg with Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): Before the end of this year Britain’s overseas territories minister will be issuing an order-in-council in line with the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act passed in the UK parliament in 2018, but the territories still have until 2023 to make their beneficial ownership registers public. In a written statement issued on Thursday, Baroness Sugg confirmed the date and said the territories had made “good progress” on transparency.

The minister said that Cayman and the other affected territories “have all demonstrated good progress and political leadership as part of the global effort to increase transparency in financial services and tackle illicit finance”, and that the end of 2023 was a reasonable deadline for the introduction of beneficial ownership registers.

“Meeting this date will be a considerable ask for many Overseas Territories,” she said, as she outlined the challenges and the help the UK was giving, and noting that it took the UK over three years to introduce its own register.

“The 2023 deadline also aligns with the Government’s international campaign to advance publicly accessible company beneficial ownership registers as a global norm,” she said.

Baroness Sugg also stated that the territories with financial centres were doing several things to share beneficial ownership information with UK law enforcement and other agencies.

“Last year’s statutory review found that these arrangements are working well and are providing UK law enforcement with rapid access to information used to support ongoing criminal investigations,” she said, as she welcomed other “constructive action” that the territories were taking.

The statement was welcomed here by the Ministry of Financial Services, which issued its own statement outlining what it is doing to remain compliant with global transparency requirements in financial services.

“In accordance with our 9 October, 2019 statement that responded to the UK’s position on public registers in the OTs, Cayman has significantly strengthened and enhanced our beneficial ownership (BO) regime,” the ministry said, as it listed all of the action taken over the last year.

This included a more advanced technology platform for managing beneficial ownership information, the enhanced powers of the BO Competent Authority, quality assurance measures and broadening the definition and threshold for beneficial ownership reporting.

