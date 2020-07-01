TravelTime to tackle evacuation and quarantine

Cayman Airways crew before an evacuation flight to Miami (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Government’s newest department, which was created to tackle some of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, took over management of evacuation flights and quarantine for returning residents and workers on Wednesday. TravelTime is expected to streamline travel until the borders are reopened to normal commercial travel, officials said. The deputy governor has also denied that Caymanians are being left stranded overseas.

TravelTime will now coordinate travel for those who want to leave or return to the Cayman Islands and manage the government quarantine facilities.

But speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson outlined some of the challenges government has had with isolation facilities in particular, as owners of the hotels being used for this have taken back their properties for various reasons.

However, he refuted claims that Caymanians were being left stranded overseas in favour of bringing back work permit holders. Answering a parliamentary question from Alva Suckoo (NEW), Manderson said he was not aware of any case where a Caymanian was denied entry to Cayman.

He explained that those wanting to return are in the far corners of the globe, from Australia to Vietnam. The DG said it had not been possible to get to everyone because of closed borders, reduced flights and capacity on planes because of social distancing. But he said that in some cases when they were able to help, people did not want to travel on the dates offered by government.

Manderson noted that there has been a shortage of quarantine space since May. This started when an arrangement with one hotel owner came to an abrupt end.

“The first major set-back occurred when our arrangement with one of the three isolation facilities came to an abrupt end due to issues beyond our control that could not be resolved with hotel management,” he said. “In less than 24 hours we had to relocate all occupants and stand down that facility.”

The deputy governor did not confirm which facility this was or why the arrangement abruptly ended. But in addition to losing this hotel, others did not extended their arrangements with government because they wanted to undertake maintenance and prepare the hotels for staycations this summer.

Government has now issued a tender to find new isolation facilities for people returning to Cayman, who must quarantine for two weeks. The RFP is asking for facilities with 20 rooms or more to “lodge Cayman Islands Citizens, Residents and Work Permit Holders” for an initial period of two months and possibly longer.

Manderson explained that Caymanians are not required to pay to stay in government facilities but they can choose to pay to stay in a more luxurious facility where government has secured 32 isolation rooms. This is also where work permit holders are also being quarantined at their own cost.

But as repatriation efforts continue, the issue is expected to present more challenges. With the winding down of the National Emergency Operations Centre and CurfewTime, the premier’s ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs (MITIAMA) has been given the job.

Transitioning from CurfewTime, Chief Officer Eric Bush will now run the team charged with the responsibility for policy formation, coordination and operations of repatriation flights to and from Cayman and the management of quarantine while the borders remain officially closed.

Government has said that this is an effort to streamline travel with all travellers arriving and departing directed to a single point of contact for registration.

Officials said in a press release Wednesday that a new form will facilitate communication between all participating agencies, leading to a more thorough and efficient response to travel applications.

Almost 3,500 people have already been repatriated to and from the Cayman Islands over the past two months but more are anticipated for many reasons.

The TravelTime team took over responsibility on 1 July and is now working on nine repatriation flights scheduled between now and 11 July. The nine round trip flights scheduled are to and from London, England; Miami, Florida; and Kingston, Jamaica.