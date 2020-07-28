Three men stabbed in fight on Eastern Avenue

| 27/07/2020 | 7 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Three men landed in hospital this morning following a fight outside the Bananas Bar at the Dolphin Plaza on Eastern Avenue, George Town, early Monday morning. Police said that at around 2:00am they were called to the brawl in the car park, where they found that a large group had been involved in the altercation in which at least three people were badly hurt.

Two of the men with stab wounds were taken to hospital after the emergency services were called. A third man presented to the private Doctors Express medical clinic later on this morning, where an ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital.

One of the first men taken to the hospital directly from the fight has since been discharged after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other two men, however, had sustained more serious injuries and both remain in the hospital in stable conditions.

Over the last couple of years, the bar in question has been the scene of numerous violent incidents, including murder and gun violence.

Detectives are now investigating the circumstances of the fight and the assaults and are encouraging anyone with information about what took place to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Comments (7)

  1. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2020 at 11:49 pm

    Keep the bar open. I don’t want those idiots coming and ruining my spots when Bananas gets shut down.

  2. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2020 at 9:36 pm

    its not the bar its the clientelle.
    free tip for the police…those involved were not from us, canada, europe or asia.

  3. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2020 at 9:14 pm

    Another immigration cluster.

  4. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2020 at 8:40 pm

    Bananas shouldn’t be open, they always have fights, stabbing sand shootings. Just throw the whole place in the trash. Next callerrr

  5. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2020 at 8:03 pm

    Can’t the police just shut the place down

  6. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2020 at 7:50 pm

    Toilet of a place that should have been shut years ago. To even want to go there you have to be Bananas!

  7. Anonymous says:
    27/07/2020 at 7:24 pm

    You missed the bit about its involvement in immigration issues about the work permits of its Latina bar staff, no?

