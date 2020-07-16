Three men arrested in card fraud case

(CNS): Three George Town men in their mid-twenties were arrested this week on suspicion of obtaining property by deception in connection with a series of fraudulent credit card transactions. The RICPS Financial Crimes Unit said the men are suspected of using stolen information obtained after the card details were provided during legitimate, often telephone, transactions. One of the men remains in custody but the other two have been bailed.

As the financial crime cops continue this investigation, they are asking the public to pay close attention to their credit and debit card statements.

Anyone who notices suspicious or unauthorized transactions is advised to contact the Financial Crime Investigation Unit at RCIPS.FCU@rcips.ky and inform their bank.

People are also urged to exercise caution when conducting credit card transactions and avoid allowing persons to walk out of sight with your credit card, especially for extended periods. Credit card holders should also be extremely cautious about giving credit card information over the phone.

“If you have any reason to be suspicious, monitor your credit and debit card transactions carefully, and immediately report any unauthorized purchases to your bank and to the RCIPS,” the police said.