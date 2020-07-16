Third day of negative COVID-19 tests

(CNS): There were no positive cases of COVID-19 reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on Thursday, as he revealed the results of the latest batch of 117 samples processed over the last day. This was the third day in a row where no new positive coronavirus case were reported after 516 tests were carried out over that period. Cayman still has just two active cases of the virus in asymptomatic patients.

The positive tally remains at 203 since testing began in March and Cayman has undertaken 27,323 tests in that four month period. So far this month public health officials have carried out 3,170 COVID-19 tests with just two positive results, one in a returning traveller and one from the wider community screening.

Meanwhile, Cayman continues to turn its attention to how it can now open its borders. Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell is expected to appear at a COVID-19 update briefing Friday afternoon on CIGTV to talk about the future of tourism in Cayman.

While the need to rebuild this important sector of Cayman’s economy is clear, the problem is that while Cayman has run the virus to ground and created a safe-haven, the United States, the source of more than 80% of Cayman’s visitors, is breaking records for new daily cases and is showing no signs at all of getting the virus under control.

To allow visitors into Cayman from there when we have all but eliminated the virus here would almost certainly reverse that success, undermining the sacrifices made to save lives and possibly inviting in an even more virulent strain of the virus.

Especially worrying for Cayman is Florida, where the department of health reported almost 14,000 new cases and 156 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, the most ever for one day, beating a grim record set earlier this week by 24. Across the whole country there were more than 67,600 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.