Suppliers blame cost of living for pump prices

(CNS): The irony of claims by the two major wholesalers of fuel in Cayman that the cost of living here was causing high gas prices was not lost on Public Accounts Committee Chair Ezzard Miller on Wednesday. Pierre Magnan, president of the Sol Group, and Nicolas de Breyne, VP of Rubis, both blamed fixed costs for the pump prices, even though, as Miller noted, it is the cost of fuel that has driven up the cost of living.

Magnan also revealed that, because of the low quantities of fuel that Cayman can buy and store, it has pretty much missed the boat on cheap gas resulting from the collapse in the price of oil during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Breyne said Rubis had managed to buy one tanker when oil prices plummeted, enabling it to reduce pump prices by up to 80 cents, this is expected to be short lived. He said the next fuel loads coming to Cayman were purchased when oil prices began increasing again.

The two wholesalers were asked to come before the standing parliamentary committee as part of the assessment of the auditor general’s damning report on OfReg, the beleaguered utilities regulator that has failed to meet public expectations in lowering costs and improving service relating to the country’s major utilities.

Despite spending some three hours in two separate sittings before the committee, both of the fuel supply bosses managed to dodge giving a clear answer to the basic question about the margins they make on the fuel sold here and how the pump price is calculated.

Magnan said Sol makes about one fifth of what the government makes on net income of every gallon sold, as he insisted that there were “no inflated margins or profiteering”. But it was not clear what he meant when he spoke about what “government makes”, given that the government collects various fees via different mechanisms on behalf of the public to run the country and public services.

The Sol boss added that the margins were “razor thin” and Cayman was a very competitive market. “This isn’t a high margin business,” Magnan said. “There is no price gauging in the Cayman Islands.”

The men both blamed what the public sees as very high pump prices on the market lag, not enough storage, the size of the market and the fixed costs in Cayman, which Magnum said were “very high”.

Breyne said that Cayman is an expensive country in which to operate and it costs a lot to bring in equipment. The Rubis VP said that inflation ran at more than 4% last year, but in a small market like Cayman these costs cannot be offset through volume, as would be the case in other markets.

He agreed, when questioned by Miller, that the cost of living was driving up fuel prices, which in turn was driving the cost of living and creating a vicious circle.

“We keep hearing that one of the reasons for the cost of fuel is the high cost of living,” said Miller. “But I would argue that the biggest driver of the high cost of living is the cost of fuel. So are you suggesting we are in a vicious cycle, where you drive up the cost of living and justify higher prices because of the cost of living and the cost of doing business?”

Breyne agreed that in some ways it was a vicious cycle, as he pointed to increased land costs, compensation for staff and noted that any service required to deliver their own service is seeing increased costs.