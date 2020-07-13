Starfish and Rum Points still off limits

(CNS): Changes to the Prevention, Control and Suppression of COVID-19 regulations relating to travel and boating came into effect on Friday, making travel between the Cayman Islands easier and partially opening up Stingray City. But the popular weekend spots, Rum Point and Starfish Point, remain off limits to all boats. Air travel is now allowed from Grand Cayman to the Sister Islands for all, but only after notifying TravelTime and getting a negative COVID-19 test result.

People who want to travel between the islands must notify the authorities no less than 48 hours before travelling and provide a negative test result that is no more than 48 hours old.

Those planning to stay in a private residence must notify TravelTime of their travel plans and the address of the residence. Voluntary testing for the virus will be available to residents at the proposed address in Grand Cayman, which will be required in order for the residence to be approved as the traveller’s accommodation.

Travellers from the Sister Islands who wish to stay longer than three nights in Grand Cayman must be tested for the virus no earlier than 48 hours before their departure from Grand Cayman and must return a negative result to Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. Those who are staying fewer than three nights are not required to undergo testing.

Boaters are still banned from travelling between the islands by sea unless they are designated essential services personnel as listed in the regulations.

Meanwhile, commercial boats with a wildlife interaction zone (WIZ) licence can now go to Stingray City and the Sandbar, provided they are not carrying more than ten people, do not station themselves alongside other vessels so more than ten people are gathered and do not rent scuba or snorkelling equipment to customers. There is no restriction on the renting of dive tanks.

Anyone found in contravention of these rules could be subject to a fine of $1,000 and six months imprisonment.

Department of Environment Deputy Director Tim Austin urged people going to Stingray City to abide by the WIZ rules.

“The Sandbar remains the number one attraction on island and the public can help the DoE to keep it that way by following the rules and handling guidelines,” he said. “Routinely, the DoE monitors the site, primarily to make sure that people are complying with the WIZ regulations.”

Access to Starfish Point and Rum Point remains prohibited for all vessels.