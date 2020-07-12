Small businesses are not getting help

I am a Caymanian with a small business with two employees. I tried to get this (Cayman Islands Development Bank) loan. OMG what a nightmare! My business is service oriented so I don’t have any real assets. I buy clothes and jewelry and resell or make costume jewelry.

I have no sales yet I’m paying my Caymanian staff and paying rent and health insurance. I was told I had to find someone that will put up collateral for me 125% of the value of the loan. Where do I find someone to stand $25,000 for me?

Yes, I don’t have that kind of money. I pay everyone on time and I take care of all my family bills. Can someone please assist small businesses, not just go on TV and give empty promises that we small businesses cannot benefit from. I pay my way and have not asked for anything. I do no not want to sack my employees, I just need support until the economy starts to recover.

I will repay the loan. I just don’t have $25,000 lying around.