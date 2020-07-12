Small businesses are not getting help
I am a Caymanian with a small business with two employees. I tried to get this (Cayman Islands Development Bank) loan. OMG what a nightmare! My business is service oriented so I don’t have any real assets. I buy clothes and jewelry and resell or make costume jewelry.
I have no sales yet I’m paying my Caymanian staff and paying rent and health insurance. I was told I had to find someone that will put up collateral for me 125% of the value of the loan. Where do I find someone to stand $25,000 for me?
Yes, I don’t have that kind of money. I pay everyone on time and I take care of all my family bills. Can someone please assist small businesses, not just go on TV and give empty promises that we small businesses cannot benefit from. I pay my way and have not asked for anything. I do no not want to sack my employees, I just need support until the economy starts to recover.
I will repay the loan. I just don’t have $25,000 lying around.
This comment was made in response to: Bank needs collateral for cheap loans
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Small Business
On the surface, it doesn’t sound like you have fully settled on the primary business activity. ie. Are you an importer, or a cottage manufacturing company – willing to do anything? It seems there are some decisions to be made on what the primary revenue line is. Maybe ask to meet with one of the professional accountants offering their advice right now for free, and they may suggest the same. They can help create a business strategic plan and budget – and you may want to buttress that with customer testimonials if you have a special talent or eye. If it all makes commercial sense, shop it for local investor interest via the CNS Notice Board. There are probably enough people here with pension refund cash or other cash that might want to spin the wheel. A rational plan might also instruct you to suspend that activity and release your staff to do something else. Being honest that it’s the end of the line (for now) can also be a relief. Best of luck!