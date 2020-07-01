School day to be extended
(CNS): When Cayman students return to government schools in August and September they will be facing a school day that will be longer than they are used to. Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has confirmed that to help students catch up on missing time because of the COVID-19 shutdown, at least 30 minutes, possibly even an hour, will be added to school days in the new academic year.
The minster said she agreed with the recent school inspectors’ report on the learning situation during the health crisis that schools will have to catch up. But, answering questions at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday, she said she ruled out having students repeat years.
The minister said she felt the best way to fill in the missing time was by extending the school day. She said that the education ministry was also going to look at the impact the start time of the school day has had on traffic, noting that there was some “dissatisfaction” with the change made to the start time last year.
But how long the new school day will be and at what time it will begin has yet to be confirmed, though O’Connor-Connolly said she hoped to make the announcement soon.
“We believe that not only will we have to add a half hour, perhaps even an hour, to the school day, but we will also have to watch it and see how the summer term is going,” the minister said.
Despite the concerns raised by the inspectors’ report, the minister said she felt it was a fair and independent report. She pointed out that she had requested the inspection because it was very important to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the educational system at one of the worst times since Hurricane Ivan.
The minister welcomed some of the positive changes that have already taken place due to the findings of the report, including the acquisition of laptops for every single child in the government school system and plans to help them all get better internet access.
In a long statement at the briefing Friday, the minister outlined what had happened during the school shutdown and what was planned for the return of school at the end of August.
The ministry has developed official guidelines for school reopenings, covering critical issues, from how to manage physical distancing to sanitising protocols. Planning is also underway to address students’ mental health and wellness, given the trauma they may have experienced during the pandemic.
But provided Cayman keeps the virus in check, government schools will open again in phases. Orientation for all new students will take place on 25 August either in person and remotely (which has not been decided), but some in-person classes will not start for new students until September.
On 26 August all Nursery, Reception and Years 1, 2, 6, 7, 10 and 11 students should report to school for in-person lessons (Creek and Spot Bay Primary will determine at a later date whether additional students will be allowed to resume classes on that day). CIFEC will also welcome its Year 12 students.
Students in Years 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 will resume online lessons until 9 September, when they can return for in person lessons.
See the minister’s full statement and the guidance for reopening schools in the CNS Library
Why are certain years subject to distance learning again for two weeks at the start of the school year? What does this accomplish except frustrate parents and students?
So will teachers be given lunch breaks for an 1 and the required 15 min breaks? How can you expect students to excel by expanding the day. Those students that where already behind and trying their best to fill the gap will become burnt out. Many students are already tired by 2:30. Then we need to look at those students who where already progressing with this new curriculum be ready to see them decline under the extended pressure. I am a parent that has genuine concern for my child wellbeing and mental health. As someone who knows a number of teachers they are already burnt out from the adaption to home schooling but are driven to continue in their profession. Teachers are human beings are ur children our human beings.
I prey for the well-being and mental health of all teachers and our young ones. Please expect to see and increase in behaviour related issues and a decline in academic success.
As a parent who works closely with my children’s teachers, it is obvious that the leaders in the department are responsible for the failure of ghe system.the hire some of the best teachers who gave great results in other countries but are failing her
This is the plan we get after we pay someone CI $13,000 a month.
Education is in shambles and Tourism is wiped out.
If you are not in finance and your child is not in a private school life is going to get real hard for a lot of people.
This government can not be voted back in.
Those leaders in the department need to meet with the teachers and discuss the way forward. They are making decisions and not involving the teachers. They some of the best teachers who were producing great results in other countries but they can’t produce the same results here. It us not their fault. We need to take a look at the leaders in the department
Parents need to take a closer look at what their children are expected to do in a guven day versus what other students across the world are required to do. This is why the students and teachers are burnt out and the teachers are punished for it. The educatuin department is failing the students, teachers and the country. Thecteachers are punished for this.
Parents need to take a closer look at what students in Primary Schools are required to do in a day versus what other students the same age are required to do actriss the world. Our students and teachers are burnt out sbd the teachers are blamed and punished for it.
Alden’s school buildings to the rescue. His foresight is undeniable. He’s saved us all.
so you think children brains wont shut down starting from 8-4. and lets not talk about traffic
1/2 hr by 5 days by 10 weeks is 25 hrs. If absolutely needed, wouldn’t it be more efficient to just add 1 week to the term?
For those curious, Juliana’s Education Council until 2018 was:
Dan Scott, Barbara Conolly, Christen Suckoo, Lyneth Monteith, Jacqueline Ebanks, Shauna Haylock, Debra McLaughlin, Deborah Thompson. Woody Foster, Nola Bodden, Claudette Lazzari, Christina Bodden, Maxine Bodden, Darrel Rankine, Cindy Scotland, Kimberly Kirkconnell
…the website hasn’t been updated since early 2018.
Per the Education Regulations 2017, only three of fifteen are required to be educational experts. In my business, bad inputs equal bad outputs.
Caymanian education was falling behind before Covid. Now it will never catch up. The ones in charge should have experience,training and skills. Here they have the right last names. Future Caymanians don’t stand a chance because of the corrupt practices and good old boy network of the present day leadership. You have done a great job ensuring that Cayman Islands will always need expats to survive economically.
I’m glad the Inspectors picked up a lot of problems the Minister did not notice. I trust she will now extend her hours and do a better job.
