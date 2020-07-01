School day to be extended

(CNS): When Cayman students return to government schools in August and September they will be facing a school day that will be longer than they are used to. Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has confirmed that to help students catch up on missing time because of the COVID-19 shutdown, at least 30 minutes, possibly even an hour, will be added to school days in the new academic year.

The minster said she agreed with the recent school inspectors’ report on the learning situation during the health crisis that schools will have to catch up. But, answering questions at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday, she said she ruled out having students repeat years.

The minister said she felt the best way to fill in the missing time was by extending the school day. She said that the education ministry was also going to look at the impact the start time of the school day has had on traffic, noting that there was some “dissatisfaction” with the change made to the start time last year.

But how long the new school day will be and at what time it will begin has yet to be confirmed, though O’Connor-Connolly said she hoped to make the announcement soon.

“We believe that not only will we have to add a half hour, perhaps even an hour, to the school day, but we will also have to watch it and see how the summer term is going,” the minister said.

Despite the concerns raised by the inspectors’ report, the minister said she felt it was a fair and independent report. She pointed out that she had requested the inspection because it was very important to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the educational system at one of the worst times since Hurricane Ivan.

The minister welcomed some of the positive changes that have already taken place due to the findings of the report, including the acquisition of laptops for every single child in the government school system and plans to help them all get better internet access.

In a long statement at the briefing Friday, the minister outlined what had happened during the school shutdown and what was planned for the return of school at the end of August.

The ministry has developed official guidelines for school reopenings, covering critical issues, from how to manage physical distancing to sanitising protocols. Planning is also underway to address students’ mental health and wellness, given the trauma they may have experienced during the pandemic.

But provided Cayman keeps the virus in check, government schools will open again in phases. Orientation for all new students will take place on 25 August either in person and remotely (which has not been decided), but some in-person classes will not start for new students until September.

On 26 August all Nursery, Reception and Years 1, 2, 6, 7, 10 and 11 students should report to school for in-person lessons (Creek and Spot Bay Primary will determine at a later date whether additional students will be allowed to resume classes on that day). CIFEC will also welcome its Year 12 students.

Students in Years 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 will resume online lessons until 9 September, when they can return for in person lessons.