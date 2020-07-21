Rum Point closed to locals, open to rich residents

Camanite writes: Section 13 (2) of the Bill of Rights only allows for a law to restrict our guaranteed right to freedom of movement if it is “reasonably justifiable in a democratic society” under certain conditions, including in the interest of public health or safety. Section 19 of the Bill of Rights in the Constitution mandates that all decisions and acts of public officials must be “lawful, rational, proportionate and procedurally fair”.

So what is the rationale for deeming Rum Point a greater risk to public health and safety than, say, a bar or a nightclub? How is that rational? And how is such a decision reasonably justifiable in a democratic society?

Are we now finally embracing that we are a selective society, where only the selective few can get the government to do what they want? Because it’s obvious at this point why we are restricted from those areas still.

After a lot of reading trying to find a section of the law that gives anyone the right to make up laws that violate the Constitution, which clearly defines our rights in section 13, and after listening to the statements made by the premier, I believe he wasn’t concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 in these popular areas, where locals can go without fear of being told to leave because they are trespassing, like on Seven Mile Beach along the private condo corridor.

You know, I’ve been hearing the phrase ‘who are we developing for?’ a lot recently, and when we hear our premier say things like “the government is taking time to review the impact on the wildlife and RESIDENTS in the surrounding areas, such as Rum Point, Starfish Point, Sandbar, it’s my opinion he has been told what to do in this case, because there has been a long battle with local people concerning any public space we decide to use as a place to enjoy ourselves.

I guess the next thing will be the camping on Easter weekend. We have already seen them build a $1.2 million boardwalk in South Sound to limit activity on the section of beach that locals used heavily during Easter holiday weekend.

The last point I would like to make is how contradictory it is to say they don’t want you to go Rum Point because they are reviewing the impacts on wildlife and residents, yet you can go in the same North Sound right next to the very area they talking about and drop anchor, swim and have the same level of impact as if you were at Rum Point, but that’s perfectly OK.

I was out there yesterday and saw a lot of boats in the surrounding area, a lot further off shore but nonetheless people were out tied up to each other’s boats. This goes back to the point earlier: it was to get locals from being too close to the shore, where the million dollar homes are, and they don’t want to hear the music and see locals enjoying themselves.

Mission accomplished, Alden McLaughlin! Once again, it’s the desire of a few with money to turn Cayman into how they want it to be, with total disregard for the local people.

Mr Premier, as a former lawyer, can you please explain this to the people?