Ringleaders jailed in immigration bribery

Immigration Building, Eastern Ave

(CNS): Marcus Alexander, a former senior immigration officer, was given a four-year prison term on Thursday, following his conviction in a bribery scheme relating to the immigration English language test. Alexander, who continues to deny the accusations, was one of nine people who were found guilty and one of three men jailed for substantial periods as the main protagonists in Cayman’s biggest corruption case so far.

Alexander, who was said to have conducted the bulk of the corrupt tests, will be joined in jail by Carlos Robinson, who was a less senior immigration officer and the main broker in the corrupt agreement, and Santo Castro Castillo, the facilitator, who were both given three-year sentences. The judge also recommended that Castillo be deported after serving his sentence.

The case revolved around an organised bribery scheme in which a number of Spanish women seeking work permits in the Cayman Islands who could not speak English well enough to pass the requisite language test, which were conducted by immigration officers, were asked for $600 to bribe officers to give them a false pass mark.

The crown’s case was that Castillo recruited the women who were not able to pass, then he liaised with Robinson at immigration, who then organised for Alexander, the more senior officer, to administer the tests, with each of them taking a cut along the way.

As he delivered his sentencing ruling on Thursday, some three years after those involved were first arrested, Justice Roger Chapple, who presided over one of two jury trials, said that prison sentences were inevitable.

“Corruption is the same dark force wherever it occurs in the world and it needs to be dealt with,” the judge said. “There is a clear need to send a deterrent message,” he stated via a Zoom link in Grand Court, adding that the public had a right to expect high standards from their immigration officers.

He said the five immigration officers in this case were doing exactly the opposite of what they were employed to do and were swept along in a “corrosive culture of corruption” in the workplace.

Several women who were involved in the fraud were also given jail terms but due to a combination of mitigating factors, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on inmates, their sentences were all suspended.

Kathy Forbes, another senior officer, was jailed for two years but the judge suspended her sentence for two years due to a number of mitigating factors. She was said to have conducted just one test, but based on telephone evidence was involved in the arrangements of others.

The judge said Forbes’ involvement was the most difficult to understand because she did not appear to be motivated by financial gain but “just got caught up in the situation”, which the judge said illustrated how corruption “infects a workplace”.

Dianne Dey-Rankin, who was also convicted of fraud on government after she was asked to become involved in the scheme in the case of just one woman, had “let herself down badly” and was given a 12-month sentence that was suspended for two years.

Two civilian women considered to have been facilitators, who were charged with recruiting the woman who gave evidence in the case, were also given suspended sentences. Carolin Nixon-Lopez was given a 12-month sentence and Angela Suyapa Rodriguez David a 6-month sentence, and in both cases the sentences were suspended for two years.

But Dey-Rankin and Nixon-Lopez were also ordered to pay compensation of $1,000 to the woman they recruited, having essentially fleeced her for money in what she thought was their assistance in securing a work permit. When all of it fell through, she was left without a job, no money and no right to be in Cayman.

Pheadra McDonald, another immigration officer indirectly involved in the scheme, was found guilty of failing to report it because she did not tell officials when she became aware that her partner, Castillio, was involved in bribery. Given the circumstances of her case and mitigation issues, she was given a conditional discharge, which will last for two years.

Mariel Maleno Suriel, the only person in the case to plead guilty, admitted that she had introduced her family members from the Dominican Republic, who wanted to come to Cayman to work, to Castillo to help them pass the test.

She made no financial gain from the scheme but she introduced five women and was well aware that what she was doing was part of a corrupt deal.

However, Suriel’s guilty pleas, the help she gave to the crown as a witness, the long delay from her admissions to finally hearing her fate, her remorse and regret meant that she had “done all she could to make amends”, the judge said, which warranted a substantial discount on the sentence. Therefore, Suriel was also conditionally discharged for two years

In the wake of the ruling the Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, Richard Coles, issued a statement recapping the judge’s sentencing ruling.

“These sentences send a clear message that corruption at all levels will be investigated and persons prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “The Commission would like to thank Investigator Anthony Daniels as well as other members of the Commission staff, along with the RCIPS and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for their work in this matter.”