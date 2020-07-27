Restrictions lifted on people leaving
(CNS): Government has removed the restrictions on people leaving the Cayman Islands. Outbound travel is now open to anyone in Cayman who needs to leave using Cayman Airways, charter or private flights. Passengers can now make their travel arrangements directly with the carriers. But the air and sea ports remain closed until 1 September, so all arriving passengers must still be cleared through TravelTime.
Officials said they understood that as time progresses an increasing number of people need to leave the Islands for a variety of reasons, and as a result the restrictions would be lifted.
TravelTime, which is run by the Ministry of International Trade, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, was established at the beginning of July to manage both outbound and inbound travel while the Cayman Islands’ borders remain closed and scheduled commercial flights are not available.
To streamline the process, those who have already applied to TravelTime for outbound travel to locations serviced by Cayman Airways can make their own reservations. For those contracting a charter service or travelling via private aircraft, authorisations for these flights must be granted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands. All outbound passengers will be subject to normal Customs and Border Control processes to leave the country.
People wanting to travel directly to London via the British Airways air-bridge should still register with TravelTime, which works collaboratively with the governor’s office. People wanting to travel to the Cayman Islands or on the British Airways air-bridge are still required to register at www.exploregov.ky/traveltime.
During the border closure, all international flights will continue to leave from Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman.
TravelTime will continue to manage inbound travel for Caymanians, permanent residents and work permit holders, who are reminded of the requirement for mandatory isolation over 14 days in a government isolation centre upon their return.
“Demand for these facilities is very high, and inbound travel will be subject to availability of space in government isolation centres,” officials said, adding that no one who leaves the islands is guaranteed a return on a specified date.
People who intend to return to the Cayman Islands are still required to register with Travel Time: www.exploregov.ky/traveltime
Category: Local News, Transport
will Cayman airways fly out with passengers and then come back empty ??
@1:00pm very good question seeing you need go thorough a whole rigmarole to return with a 72 hour window or maybe KX will be on standby for 72 hours to bring covid clear residents 🙄
TravelTime couldn’t handle it, eh?
Is there any truth in the rumour that BA has cancelled all of its September flights to Cayman?
God knows why they couldn’t leave before.
making it easier for people to leave is only more bad news for cayman
Would you suggest we keep them here against their will?!
Why are there still insufficient quarantine facilities?
10.02 you expect government and private sector to rush out and build some more ..?
We have plenty physical stock. It has simply not been made available.
Numerous people who wanted to shelter here have been turned away because of this issue. Work permit holders are now permanently staying away, working remotely. They would have safely come in through quarantine if they had had that option. This is not good for Cayman.
Hahaha.. If you think Govt is going to let work permit holders work remotely off island for ever and ever without raising wp fees you make a mistake. This Covid new world is a blessing for PR and Caymanians mark my word. Even Caymanian abroad….shake up of unbelievable magnitude which undermines the very system of wage deflation which had been on for at least 30 years. The days of the top creaming off millions at the expense of labour is done unless the Govt decides that they will downsize and cut civil servants and constitutants wages/ employment by half.
Amen
Ummm, government cannot stop anyone working outside of Cayman. All those work permit fees, rented apartments and grocery sales – GONE! Total genius.
Hotels feel they can make more money off staycations than providing quarantine facilities
Does not matter after the 1st of Sep anyway.
Leaving is the simple part… coming back might be another story altogether. I pray that all those who do leave will take all precautions while they are away, especially if visiting some of the places were there are lots of active cases.