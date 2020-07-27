Restrictions lifted on people leaving

CAL aircraft bound for Miami on 17 April (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Government has removed the restrictions on people leaving the Cayman Islands. Outbound travel is now open to anyone in Cayman who needs to leave using Cayman Airways, charter or private flights. Passengers can now make their travel arrangements directly with the carriers. But the air and sea ports remain closed until 1 September, so all arriving passengers must still be cleared through TravelTime.

Officials said they understood that as time progresses an increasing number of people need to leave the Islands for a variety of reasons, and as a result the restrictions would be lifted.

TravelTime, which is run by the Ministry of International Trade, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, was established at the beginning of July to manage both outbound and inbound travel while the Cayman Islands’ borders remain closed and scheduled commercial flights are not available.

To streamline the process, those who have already applied to TravelTime for outbound travel to locations serviced by Cayman Airways can make their own reservations. For those contracting a charter service or travelling via private aircraft, authorisations for these flights must be granted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands. All outbound passengers will be subject to normal Customs and Border Control processes to leave the country.

People wanting to travel directly to London via the British Airways air-bridge should still register with TravelTime, which works collaboratively with the governor’s office. People wanting to travel to the Cayman Islands or on the British Airways air-bridge are still required to register at www.exploregov.ky/traveltime.

During the border closure, all international flights will continue to leave from Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman.

TravelTime will continue to manage inbound travel for Caymanians, permanent residents and work permit holders, who are reminded of the requirement for mandatory isolation over 14 days in a government isolation centre upon their return.

“Demand for these facilities is very high, and inbound travel will be subject to availability of space in government isolation centres,” officials said, adding that no one who leaves the islands is guaranteed a return on a specified date.