Quarantine questions raised over private flights

(CNS) The question of potential quarantine breaches has been a persistent public concern since government closed Cayman’s borders and introduced a mandated 14-day quarantine for all returning residents in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. But allegations that some, especially those arriving on private charters, have avoided the government isolation have not been substantiated. Officials from the governor’s office have also told CNS that it would be a criminal offence and urged anyone who believes people are in breach of mandated quarantine to report that information to the police, as it can easily be checked.

Three private charter flights that arrived in the Cayman Islands over the weekend brought back seven returning residents, and TravelTime confirmed their quarantine details, which included some who are in self-isolation due to medical reasons.

Four of the arriving residents were from Honduras, and officials said that they have all been placed in government quarantine. Three people who came from the US are in self-isolation after Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee and Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams jointly approved the requests because of their medical issues.

Officials from the governor’s office have also confirmed that any cases where people have been allowed to self-isolate for health reasons have been closely supervised by public health.

Meanwhile, TravelTime confirmed that 44 people arrived on the British Airways flight, 27 of whom are now in government isolation and 17 are in paid-for quarantine facilities. Another 18 people arrived from Miami via Cayman Airways, 14 of whom are in the free government facilities while four are housed in the paid-for facilities. But both the free and paid-for hotels are full quarantine facilities.

Andrea Fa’amoe, a senior member of the TravelTime team within the premier’s ministry, said, “TravelTime is unaware of any private jets arriving with passengers to the Cayman Islands who were not subject to the strict isolation requirements as mandated by government.”

With a considerable number of evacuation flights continuing to come and go, continued speculation is likely. However, government must continue to provide a way out for those with no work and no means of supporting themselves in the post-COVID situation. It also has an obligation to bring home residents and facilitate the arrival of essential workers, even while the borders remain closed.

Governor Martyn Roper announced Thursday that a second British Airways air-bridge flight has been organised to Manila, which will depart Grand Cayman on Tuesday 28 July. It is currently only open to members of the Filipino community.

Those interested are asked to email GovernorsOffice.Cayman@fco.gov.uk

The BA flight to London for students and their families on 31 July will be open for booking next week, and a second student air-bridge, set for 28 August, will be open for booking during the first week of that month.

Meanwhile, although TravelTime is dealing with all other travel, the governor’s office is retaining control of the BA flights and continues to lead negotiations with foreign governments. The office is currently engaged in talks with the Sri Lankan, Nepalese and Nicaraguan governments to get their nationals home.

Commenting on Facebook page about the work off his office, the governor wrote, “We are working closely with the TravelTime team who lead on who can return to Cayman, isolation facilities and arrangements with Cayman Airways for all other flights. This is a challenging process and an unprecedented situation.”