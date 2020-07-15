Public service pension exceeds $1B
(CNS): The success of the Public Service Pension Plan was heralded by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson recently after the plan became the first in the Cayman Islands to exceed $1 billion. According to the 2019 annual report for the plan, which provides pensions for government workers, the fund grew by more than $228 million and provided a return of well over 26% last year, supporting past claims by the premier that the scheme is much better than anything the private sector has offered.
News that the pension fund for public workers has done so well comes at a time when all private sector schemes and the entire mandatory system for non-government workers have been exposed as a disaster.
Manderson outlined the work of the Public Service Pension Board (PSPB) that had led to “an amazing year” for members. He also revealed that, despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pension fund did not lose any of the gains made in 2019 and had already bounced back to a position exceeding last year’s numbers.
As members in private schemes learned just how badly their plans were doing when they applied for the emergency withdrawal following a change to the national pension legislation, the public sector pension continues to grow to record levels.
Over the last few weeks long held concerns about how the private sector plans are being managed and how the current system is failing workers, employers and even the pension companies themselves have been brought into sharp focus.
In April, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the national pension system needed a radical overhaul. He said the scheme that government adopted two decades ago was not fit for purpose and had been sold to the country on the basis that the public sector could never do as good a job as the private sector.
Worried that the current system will bankrupt future governments, as they will be asked to plug the gaps in the woefully inadequate provision for retirees, he said the system had to be changed.
“The government pension scheme has found a way to make it work. That is the model that we ought to have a adopted for the private pension schemes as well,” McLaughlin said, adding that whatever happens in future, it had to be a national scheme run by government.
See the report in the CNS Library.
See Manderson outline performance and achievements of PSPB on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Administration, Politics
As a direct beneficiary, I often wonder about the PSPB’s investment portfolios and plans – periodic reports to members just breeze through general munitiae. Without meaning any disrespect to anyone involved, I wonder if our PSPB benefits from real good and legit investment advice with known reputation, which can be costly, or fall victim to some less reputable advice, or worse, which can be even costlier in the long run. Someone mentioned Ponzi scheme? Hmmm.
The DG’s revelations today certainly send a bright message, on the surface, but analysts, some of whom apparently posted comments, can see what we average peons can’t. Anyway, hope all is on the up-and-up on the investment side and hope PSPB scrutinizes well and remains vigilant.
Meanwhile, I appreciate my little bump.
Franz Manderson is Cayman’s ultimate politician. He is more interested in the nice guy image and spin than holding the civil service accountable to high standards and efficiencies. Look at his management team and those that get promoted. Would any major company in the private sector give them such a senior or high paying role for continued mismanagement and professional negligence? The bar is so low in the civil service that they now dress up the lies to sell it as positive news. This story is another classic. The Deputy Governor reminds me of Alden McLaughlin he is now more interested in spin than substance and truth.
So why not allow private sector employees to also contribute to that same fund? It will lower the administration costs for all and everyone wins (except some people in Bermuda and the Bahamas).
Anyone who follows the markets knows full well that the dollar will cease to exist by the end of this year All those whose wealth is pegged to it are going to be surprised.
If KYD$226mln was their admission of what was missing of employee 12% payroll contributions four years ago, what is the unfunded deficit 10, 20, 30 years from now at 26% per year. Get your net present value discount tables out, and whatever you do, don’t mention the public healthcare deficit. Mercer would like to remind everyone that it’s more than zero, but far less than fully funded. Got it.
http://www.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/pfehome/announcements/Public-Pension-Plans-Provide-Stable-Pensions
Possible Depletion of PSPB by 2024:
https://www.caymancompass.com/2016/05/08/possible-2024-depletion-of-govt-retirement-fund/
Cayman should be very afraid and skeptical of all claims we are not allowed to independently verify. Recall just a year or so ago, they were telling us they didn’t need to fund pension and healthcare liabilities, because that money wasn’t needed until the future. Lols. Classic ponzi scheme.
So the developed markets are up say 300 percent since 2009.
PSPB is up probably around 110%-135%
The other pension up maybe 40%
My self directed portfolio up around 300 percent to 400 percent. And I don’t take any risky positions
It’s not rocket science for example I bought 7k worth of CUC share in 2009. Now with dividend reinvestment worth North of 21k.
So my contributions of 100k over last 15 years should valued about 400k and I only have 180k in pension balance and I am with govt.
They should just have an inspector where you report your own investment and limit the investmemt catagory.
So basically stripping out the investment arm of the PSPB and replacing it with an option of say mutual funds and bond funds. All administration costs covered directly by Govt say by using funds from abandoned accounts. Teach accountability and link the data to work permit board so that they can see who’s paying pensions etc when deciding to renew work permits.
How do you even liquidate the CUC shares?
Electrical fire?
Wow. 26% is amazing, and a billion is a lot of assets to spread the administrative costs across. Is Franz going to comment on what the liabilities are though?
@ 2:46 ; The answer to your question is “No”.
Comment on the liabilities? Don’t be silly!
The only way to convince joe public is to open the books for us to see the amazing feat that only Government can do with Pensions.
SHOW ME THE MONEY.
It’s Monopoly money.
“The Plan is in a deficit position as of January 1, 2017. Based on an ultimate discount rate of7.25%1, the Plan has a deficit of $187 million at January 1, 2017 and the funded ratio of the DB Part of the Plan is 60%. Using an ultimate discount rate 6.25%2, the Plan has a deficit of $252 million at January 1, 2017 and the funded ratio of the DB Part of the Plan is 53%.”
More lies. this scheme is a liability.
A very poor leader. Led by the smell of money.