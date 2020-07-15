Public service pension exceeds $1B

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson in the LA, 1 July 2020

(CNS): The success of the Public Service Pension Plan was heralded by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson recently after the plan became the first in the Cayman Islands to exceed $1 billion. According to the 2019 annual report for the plan, which provides pensions for government workers, the fund grew by more than $228 million and provided a return of well over 26% last year, supporting past claims by the premier that the scheme is much better than anything the private sector has offered.

News that the pension fund for public workers has done so well comes at a time when all private sector schemes and the entire mandatory system for non-government workers have been exposed as a disaster.

Manderson outlined the work of the Public Service Pension Board (PSPB) that had led to “an amazing year” for members. He also revealed that, despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pension fund did not lose any of the gains made in 2019 and had already bounced back to a position exceeding last year’s numbers.

As members in private schemes learned just how badly their plans were doing when they applied for the emergency withdrawal following a change to the national pension legislation, the public sector pension continues to grow to record levels.

Over the last few weeks long held concerns about how the private sector plans are being managed and how the current system is failing workers, employers and even the pension companies themselves have been brought into sharp focus.

In April, Premier Alden McLaughlin said the national pension system needed a radical overhaul. He said the scheme that government adopted two decades ago was not fit for purpose and had been sold to the country on the basis that the public sector could never do as good a job as the private sector.

Worried that the current system will bankrupt future governments, as they will be asked to plug the gaps in the woefully inadequate provision for retirees, he said the system had to be changed.

“The government pension scheme has found a way to make it work. That is the model that we ought to have a adopted for the private pension schemes as well,” McLaughlin said, adding that whatever happens in future, it had to be a national scheme run by government.