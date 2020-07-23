Private schools praised over home-learning

(CNS): The Office of Education Standards has found that the private school system adapted well to the environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic school shut-down. While inspectors had found much to be concerned about in their report on the government schools last month, in a report released this week leaders and teachers in private schools were commended for their “resourcefulness, adaptability and agility” in organising home-learning.

However, there were some obvious advantages for the private schools from the get-go. “The number of students requiring care support packages or assistance, as identified by school principals, was significantly lower in private schools than was the case in government schools,” the inspectors said.

In addition, almost all students in private schools had access to the internet and online learning. Even so, the private schools reported that unreliable wireless connectivity created a barrier to learning.

“It was observed that a few students and sometimes teachers experienced difficulty in maintaining contact and some delay in reception affected sound quality during the ‘live’ sessions,” the inspectors stated in the report.

Overall, the report was considerably more positive, and despite listing a number of recommendations, the inspectors said the quality of teaching was good in most observed online lesson, good arrangements were in place to track attendance and help ensure students’ well-being, lesson content was well matched to curriculum requirements in most schools and effective arrangements were in place to support students prior to examinations.

The inspectors said that most, though not all, private schools offered good value for money during the pandemic. But while some schools reduced their fees, not all schools did and parents expressed concern that some schools did not offer, in their opinion, regular or sufficient face-to-face tuition.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to significant challenges for many of the private schools in terms of funding and financial management, the inspector noted.

“Several schools reported reduced numbers on roll as family members lost employment or left the islands. This led to reductions in staffing and, for a number of professionals in the private school sector, either reduction in salary, furloughed deployment or even unemployment,” the report found.

The OES said that just before the pandemic there had been a change in how grants from government were provided to private schools. This has led to the closure of at least one well–established early years school, which could adversely affect child care and early learning provision when the new school year starts, the inspectors stated.

Despite the positive findings in the private system, the inspectors found some “notable variation in the range of home learning strategies” as the schools adapted strategies based on feedback from students, parents and teachers.

Most schools provided comprehensive guidance documents delineating their remote learning strategies to inspectors but a few schools did not provide this level of detail.

“Other schools formulated a strategy and were too inflexible in their policies and practice,” the report said. “One school, for example, which offered a PACE (Packet of Accelerated Christian Education) curriculum, provided no online sessions at all. Students from the primary years to Grade 12 in this school worked through their task booklets independently with occasional ‘WhatsApp’ messages from teachers. Feedback to those students was irregular and insufficient to help ensure good progress.”

This school was, however, already graded weak in an inspection earlier this year as a result of the use of PACE, which is, ironically, designed for home-based Christian learning.