Premier: ‘No we won’t’ hold port vote

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that his government will not hold the port referendum vote on General Election Day, even though those who campaigned for and secured the necessary signatures to trigger a people’s referendum have asked that the vote goes ahead. Asked by CNS on Friday if his administration would organise that vote, he said, “No we won’t.”

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the premier had criticised the Cruise Port Referendum campaigners, accusing them of never being interested in the referendum and the people having the right to vote but rather “the narrow interest in stopping the project”.

The premier said, “They have prevented the electorate from being able to register their view on whether that particular cruise port project and ancillary cargo port project was a good thing or not. The country is no closer to knowing one way or the other whether this is something that should go ahead.”

But in their press release CPR made it very clear that they still want this vote to go ahead and have asked for it to take place on General Election Day.

However, the premier said clearly on Friday that his administration would not hold that vote, claiming this was because the referendum was specific only to this project and any new plans that another administration might pursue regarding the cruise port would be completely different.

McLaughlin said the environment had completely changed and it was “unlikely in the extreme… that you would wind up with the same project”, adding that the project was “a dead duck”.

The premier said the next administration would have to decide whether Cayman intended to stay in the cruise business, as he still argued that if it did, it would still require berthing facilities. But he said that was down to the next government as this “particular saga” was at an end.

The premier said that the court had not seen this as a generic question and that this petition and referendum were very specific to this project.

“The whole exercise was about a very specific project,” he said. “In any event, that can’t bind a government going forward. That’s the reason why you have elections.”

He added, “It would be wrong in principle for this administration to seek to go down a particular road” in regards to the referendum, which could bind the next government to a project that could not get started.

“So there will be a fresh start following the next elections and we will see what the people of the Cayman Islands want and we will see what those who are elected will decide to do,” he said, adding that he was putting this behind him.

The CPR campaign, however, still wants government to honour the petition and conduct the vote. “The referendum still needs to take place as it will determine whether future governments are permitted to proceed with the project,” the activists said in a release Thursday.

“We urge this government to minimise the cost of the referendum process by engaging with stakeholders in respect to the general referendum legislation that they have agreed to pass and confirming that the referendum will be held at the same time as the May 2021 election,” CPR added.

Despite his confirmed position that he will not hold the vote, the premier accused CPR in his address to the Legislative Assembly of perverting the democratic process and preventing the people from having the opportunity to vote.

However, it is entirely in the hands of government to provide for the referendum, as set out in the Constitution.