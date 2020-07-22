Premier mum on votes for civil partners bill

Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): The Legislative Assembly is due to debate the Domestic Partnership Bill next week but Premier Alden McLaughlin has remained tight-lipped on whether or not he has the support of his members to steer the legislation through. The premier has also declined to confirm if he is allowing his front-bench a vote of conscience. Although the proposed law is a long way from marriage equality, there is still opposition to the bill.

However, sources have indicated to CNS that the premier is allowing his Cabinet colleagues as well as the back-bench to vote as they wish. This indicates that McLaughlin is confident he has the votes he needs.

Usually, all members of Cabinet are bound by collective responsibility and are obligated to support government policy, even if they are not entirely in agreement with it. But that can be waived by the premier.

Given the vehement opposition to any equality for same-sex couples from at least two ministers, it may well suit the premier to allow some members to abstain or even vote ‘no’ rather than cause his Cabinet to collapse if he can secure the votes across the isle.

The legislation was finally unveiled last month, more than seven months after the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal directed government to “expeditiously” implement some form of civil partnership law to address the discrimination faced by same-sex couples.

The court made the order after overturning the chief justice’s ruling from March 2019 legalising same-sex marriage. Even though the court took the view that the Bill of Rights does not give same-sex couples the right to marry, they do have the right to something similar.

The 30-day consultation period ends next Monday and the bill is expected to face its first reading. Politicians on both sides of the political divide have been conducting surveys and canvassing constituents on what is still a polarizing issue in Cayman.

It is understood that several members of government’s caucus are still opposed, even to this proposed bill which provides only the very basic next of kin rights to those who register their partnership. Nevertheless, it appears that the premier may still have the numbers he needs.

It is likely he will get the support from the two independent members, Ezzard Miller and Kenneth Bryan, who have both said publicly that it is better for Cayman to draft its own legislation to deal with this controversial issue than have it imposed on them by the UK.

On the day the law was published the premier made it clear he believed that the controversy surrounding the legislation would continue.

“There will be objections, there will be comment, there will be heated debate about these issues but that’s the way it works in a democracy,” he said.

However, the fact that the bill is on the agenda suggests that the premier is confident the legislation will pass. He has stated often that the government has no choice but to enact the law because of the court order and the threats that the UK government will impose same-sex marriage through an order-in-council if Cayman does not provide some form of civil partnership legislation.

This will help the premier sell the law to his Cabinet and back-benchers, who may be afraid of losing support from their constituency base which gets them elected. Despite the requirement for the Cayman Islands, as a signature of the European Convention on Human Rights, to provide an equal arrangement to marriage for same-sex couples for some five years, the government has so far managed to avoid doing so.

It was not until Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush brought a legal case asking to marry that the train was set in motion to force government to address the glaring human rights abuse.

After the appeal court ruled that marriage in the Cayman Islands can only be between couples of opposite sex, it issued a declaration that the women were entitled to legal protection “expeditiously”, and so government finally prepared the law.

The premier stated that if the Legislative Assembly failed to pass this legislation it would be in violation of Article 8 of the European Convention. He said government must obey the law and respect decisions of the court.

McLaughlin said last month that it “would be wholly unacceptable for this declaration by the court to be ignored”.