Premier: DP bill about rule of law

Premier Alden McLaughlin presents the Domestic Partnership Bill to the House, 27 July

(CNS): The Domestic Partnership Bill isn’t about marriage or sexual morality but the rule of law and the need for the Legislative Assembly to uphold it, Premier Alden McLaughlin told MLAs as he presented the bill to the Legislative Assembly on Monday. As what was expected to be another controversial debate began, the premier asked members how they expected the public to follow the law if they defied a court ruling by not supporting the draft legislation.

The premier said the proposed law related to the most contentious issue in his time in politics, but he made it clear that if it was not passed in the LA, it would almost certainly mean that the chief justice’s original amendment to the Marriage Law in March of last year, which legalised same-sex marriage, would be imposed by the UK.

McLaughlin explained the legal situation the country was now in as a result of the original legal case filed by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden after they were refused the right to marry in 2017 because they were of the same sex. He urged members to be tolerant and compassionate and reminded them that homosexuality is not illegal.

“This is not a bill about the legality or morality of homosexuality. The issue of the legality of homosexuality in these islands has been settled for almost twenty years now,” he said, adding that whenever the same-sex marriage equality is raised, thunderous speeches railing against homosexuality are part of it.

But he said these views were irrelevant to the Domestic Partnership Bill.

“There is a very important principle at stake here today, but the rights and wrongs of particular lifestyles is not it,” the premier said as he, like many politicians, continued to perpetuated the notion that being gay or transgender is a choice.

The premier went on to explain that the bill was about whether the Legislative Assembly was “willing to uphold the rule of law”.

He said the bill was not about marriage between same-sex couples because Cayman has retained the legal position that marriage can only be between a man and a woman. But he said there was now a legal requirement to provide protection for same-sex couples, as demanded by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal.

McLaughlin stated that the failure of politicians over many years to safeguard the rights of some members of our society was what they now must address as a result of the findings of the appeal court. He said the declaration by the court was not only unequivocal. “It was robust and scathing.”

The premier said the “principle at stake” was whether or not the House would uphold the rule of law. “The Court of Appeal has challenged us clearly and directly to do so. As the court describes, it would be ‘wholly unacceptable’ for this House to ignore the court’s declaration and to refuse to act,” McLaughlin said as he read the judgment.

He asked how members can ask the courts to implement and enforce the laws they pass if they in turn refuse to be bound by the decisions of Cayman’s appeal court.

“How we can expect the people of these islands to be bound by the law if we, as lawmakers, refuse to do so?” he asked. “If we claim some moral right to ignore a very clear instruction from the courts, what is to stop every other participant in legal proceedings in these Islands from doing the same?”

Reminding the members of the oath of allegiance they had taken to serve the law, he said there was no time for further prevarication on the matter as the appeal court was “almost incredulous that, despite having conceded the legal principle, the government — my government, the government which I lead — had no plan or timetable for legislation to enact domestic partnerships”.

McLaughlin warned that the Day-Bodden case, which is now before the Privy Council seeking to reinstate the verdict of the chief justice legalising same-sex marriage and overturning the appeal court decision, would be strengthened if there was still no plan for a functional equivalent to marriage for gay couples here.

“If we fail to act then the Privy Council will… implement same-sex marriage because they have no means of assuring that persons in same-sex relationships are protected,” the premier said. “If we do not have a domestic partnership law in place then same-sex marriage will not be a difficult decision for them to make.”

If that happened, members would only have themselves to blame, he said. “This is our moment of truth. We can act and have a hand in making our own destiny or we fail to act and dither and allow others to do as they see best,” McLaughlin added.

But he also warned that if the LA did not act now, the UK was likely to impose same-sex marriage before the Privy Council case in any event, in line with the Court of Appeal’s direction. He said the LA could not abdicate its responsibilities, and to allow that to happen would “equate to moral neglect”.

Passing the Domestic Partnership Bill now provided the best chance of keeping future decisions about same-sex marriage in the hands of future Caymanian legislators, McLaughlin told the LA. He pointed out that the next generation feels very differently, and when they take over the reins of power it will be up to them to decide, as they probably will, that same-sex marriage should be legal.

Before outlining the details of the legislation, he confirmed that he had cleared the way for a vote of conscience on the government benches, meaning that they can vote according to their conscience or not vote, as he reminded the two independent members, Ezzard Miller and Kenneth Bryan, of their past public support for this type of legislation.