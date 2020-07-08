Port petition was not specific, says CPR

The Cruise Port Referendum petition

(CNS): Activists from the Cruise Port Referendum campaign have said that their successful petition asking for a people’s referendum on the proposal to construct cruise berthing facilities in George Town was never specific to any project. Responding to the premier’s comments that his administration will not hold a referendum this term, the CPR said the petition started before government settled on the partnership with Verdant Isle Port Partners.

Following Premier Alden McLaughlin’s to a question by CNS at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday that there was no longer a requirement to hold a referendum on the cruise berthing project because it was a “dead-duck”, the activists pointed out that the petition itself did not specify a particular project or even a particular government.

In a statement issued Wednesday the activists said that the people-initiated petition “triggered the need for a referendum on whether a cruise ship berthing port should be constructed in George Town Harbour” and this was “not specific to a particular project design or a particular government”.

The CPR is still pressing for the referendum to be held in line with their petition and have requested that is should take place on General Election Day to save public money.

But McLaughlin made it clear Friday that there will be no national ballot on the topic on Election Day or any other day during this administration, as he believes the petition was specifically tied to the project that his government selected and was going forward with before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

But as noted by CPR, the petition was launched in the summer of 2018, long before anyone had ever heard of Verdant Isle.

“The specific VIPP deal and design was not known to us or the public when the petition was started in August 2018,” the activists stated. “It was only unveiled in July 2019. The petition is not and could not have been specific to that particular project. The petition applies to any variation on a cruise berthing facility.”

The CPR also questioned government’s position that the project has been formally dropped.

“Given that there has been no press statement or confirmation from the cruise lines consortium that makes up VIPP, the Premier’s comment that the proposed project is a ‘dead duck’, appears to be premature and misleading considering all the facts,” the activists added.

While it is apparent that little movement would be made on the project between now and the general election on 26 May, if a PPM-led administration was re-elected next year, there are no guarantees at this point that the same, or a very similar, project could not be resurrected.

The original cruise line partners, Carnival and Royal Caribbean, have suffered serious setbacks in the face of the pandemic, both financially and, given the role cruise ships played in spreading the virus, reputationally, they are doing everything they can to get their ships back in the ocean and sailing to Caribbean ports.

The premier has also stated that unless the Cayman Islands makes a national decision to end cruise tourism here, he believed it would still need to provide cruise berthing facilities.