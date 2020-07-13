Port petition ‘dead’ along with project
(CNS): The petition requesting a people’s referendum on the construction of the cruise berthing facilities in George Town harbour is “dead” along with the project itself, Premier Alden McLaughlin has told CNS. Despite calls from the Cruise Port Referendum campaign that they want the vote to go ahead on Election Day, McLaughlin does not believe it can because the project the petition is related to is no longer on the table.
Although there has been no official declaration that the deal government struck with Verdant Isle Port Partners, which includes two cruise lines, is officially dead, the premier has stated on several occasions that his government will not pursue this project during the remainder of this administration.
McLaughlin believes that the petition securing a people’s referendum under section 70 of the Constitution is no longer valid. Pointing to promotional material on the CPR website, the premier has said that the petition itself refers to the specific project that the government had been working on.
“The project is dead, so is the petition,” McLaughlin told CNS. “Isn’t it ironic that CPR, having fought to prevent the referendum from being held and even now claiming to have won by effectively scuttling the project, are now campaigning for a referendum to be held on a dead project?”
Expecting a legal fight in the court over holding the referendum, the premier said that this time the campaigners would be spending “their own money” and be liable for costs when they lose.
Whether or not the CPR will seek legal redress remains to be seen but the campaigners have been clear that they believe the petition should go ahead, since it started long before Verdant Isle was selected as government’s preferred bidder and the designs for this specific project were ever released.
While the legal battle remains in question, it is evident that the political one will certainly continue. The premier continues to see the movement as political because two, possibly three, people from the CPR group are considering political office.
The vast majority of the founders and those who pursued the campaign, however, did not do so to advance any political career but to protect the environment. And McLaughlin accepted that many people who “opposed the cruise port project truly did so because they felt strongly about the environment” and other issues the project raised.
“But without question the hard core of CPR’s leadership were or are politicos. And that’s entirely fine. This is a free country. But you can only mislead people for so long before being found out,” he said.
“What the privileged leadership of CPR should be focusing on now, if they really care about Cayman, is how to employ the thousands of Caymanians whose businesses are now shut down or are now without a job because there is, and will not be for the foreseeable future, any cruise business at all,” he said adding that was where the government’s attention was now focused.
“My duty and that of my government now is to try to do everything we can to keep businesses alive, people in jobs and food on tables in everyone’s house. There is a long hard time ahead and those who believe that the people of this country think a referendum on a dead project ought to be among the country’s priorities at this time ought to test it,” the premier added.
Once again the premier pointed to the results of the last two elections as support for the idea of a cruise port facility. He also said that a national vote on the subject would not necessarily settle the issue at all.
Democracy here requires the electorate to decide every four years who they want to represent them and what policies they wish them to implement, the premier said.
“That is what elections are about. There is no such thing as deciding anything ‘once and for all’ in a democratic system. No referendum conducted in one term can bind another administration a fortiori if the next administration has campaigned and won on a platform which includes, in this instance, building a cruise port,” he claimed.
However, McLaughlin would not be drawn on whether or not the PPM will include a cruise berthing facility project in George Town Harbour on its 2021 election platform. While McLaughlin will no longer be able to lead the party in the 2021 campaign, it is understood that he will still run for office.
It is not yet known if Moses Kirkconnell, the current tourism minister and a major supporter of the cruise project, will also be running again to retain his seat in Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman and a possible Cabinet position.
Regardless of who is on the ticket, the cruise project will be a major issue on the agenda of many candidates, but McLaughlin pointed out that this next election will involve many “big decisions” about the post-Covid world and he rejected the idea, as many now believe, that the environment would be the main issue.
“When people are struggling to get by, their survival is their principal concern and all else pales in comparison. Those who govern or wish to do so cannot be a one-trick pony. Environmental concerns alone won’t cut it,” he added.
Unna wanted the project to die.
The man said it died.
Nobody I know with sense will ever cruise again.
CPR: “YEA BUT WE STILL WAN TELL YOU NO YOU CAN’T DO IT ALDEN MCKIRK”
I really don’t get it.
Ergo, they want to bury it all, the players, payments, agreements, all of it. The game is up for this administration and the noose is tightening. We are under ongoing CFATF and OECD reviews, repeatedly citing corruption, in particular: political tolerance of drug trafficking, and enabling of money laundering. “Time longer than rope” as the saying goes.
These are the utterences of our leaders? Some basic civic classes are badly needed here for MLAs.
A referendum (passed by the requisite marginI on a given topic) trumps a “general” election each and every and any day of the week. That is of course, in any mature and developed democracy…….
Alden McLaughlin: “Isn’t it ironic that CPR, having fought to prevent the referendum from being held and even now claiming to have won by effectively scuttling the project, are now campaigning for a referendum to be held on a dead project?” 🤣 lol … Classic !
The recurring non-start cruise pier idea, ongoing for 20+ years now, is now deferred once again by sly design. The next regime’s presumptive incumbents, are already tabulating and rubbing their hands with expectant glee at the idea of another chance at a redacted deal with yet another inferred personal incentive. Witnessing several successive four year greed-driven agendas, the voters need to change the Elections Law, reduce the number of districts, abolish the party system, introduce zero cost budgeting practices – terminating non-essential dead weight in the public service and introducing transparency and proper accounting practices. If we wait another 4 years we’ll be suck into the mud of unfunded pension/healthcare, non-performing state owned enterprises, and whatever other secrets are concealed from a proper statement of financial position, plus rolled debt, and however far this regimes gets into mismanaging the open Covid19 KYD$500mln line of credit.
“No referendum conducted in one term can bind another administration a fortiori if the next administration has campaigned and won on a platform which includes,” doing the thing the referendum was about. – Is, a priori, wrong, Mr. Premier.
Let us say that there is a referendum to approve something, like a new constitution. And one party runs for the approval and the other against, among the many other issues being discussed at the polls. When the votes are counted the constitution passes, but the ‘for’ party is voted out in favour of the ‘against’ party. (By a couple of seats, and some independents, for the sake of example.) Would the ‘against’ party, and its new Premier (the Country’s first) be able to immediately invalidate the referendum result simply because they ran against the new constitution?
The problem the Premier – and many on both sides – are having is conflating Government Policy with a Referendum Petition. The two exist unum separatim ab aliis (the one separate from the other). Whether the Port Referendum Petition should now be in abeyance or not is a separate question, but it cannot be argued that a national referendum can be ‘out waited’ simply by not doing anything about it until after there is an election.
The cruise lines are struggling to figure out what lies in the future for their existing operations. They’re not going to put any money into capital projects like this dock. Based on some experience in the business, I’d say we’re looking at smaller fleets spending more time at sea when this mess starts to sort itself out. If you’re in the group of people who were dependent on this project for your future income you need to start considering your options now.
They should have been doing something 4 months ago…
Voters in Red Bay need to do Cayman a favor and get rid of this jackass. He has destroyed the PPM. There is no difference between the PPM in 2020 and McKeeva Bush’s UDP in 2012.
We first need to force electoral reform.
Bush’s 2012 UDP was the catalyst for the misguided OMOV/Winner Take All/First past the post/Westminster style elections…which has resulted in hermetically sealed, single seat constituencies, with little or no choice and lowered the bar for elections success.
We need multi-seat constituencies – with a braod choice of candidated from with to choose with any of the many forms of Proportional Representation voting.
A number of 3 or 4 seat constituencies and one
all 3 islands wide “super” constituency with say 3 seats and with the opportuinity to vote, in order of your preference 1 to 3 or 1 to 4 (or just “1”)in your local constiteuncy and/or on the 3 islands constituency.
Then at least at teh local and/or the 3 islands constituency we’d have some level of choice….
But these single “member” winner take all constituencies have been an unmitigated disaster for these islands…..
The man cannot help himself he sounds like a bitter fool angry at a citizens group that has exposed him and band of merry men. Retire so Cayman does not have to vote you out in 2021
In Alden McLaughlin’s delusional mind he is always right about everything. Thankfully, he and his reckless government can be challenged in the courts. His record shows he has been misleading Caymanians for his entire political career and 2 terms as Premier wasting millions of dollars in the process as an ode to his ego.
What an arrogant knob he reminds me of Mr. Bush as they both have the same attitude lust for power at all costs.
But at least Alden can speak AND is actually educated.
Time’s up on releasing defective regimes into peaceful retirement. There needs to be a deep, uncomfortable, and invasive audit of all of them, plus willing enablers like the Attorney General. Cayman needs full top down reform, including big changes to the Elections law. We will never get off the Blacklists until we do the work and demonstrate a will for a wholesale change in governance standards.