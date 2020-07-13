Port petition ‘dead’ along with project

Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): The petition requesting a people’s referendum on the construction of the cruise berthing facilities in George Town harbour is “dead” along with the project itself, Premier Alden McLaughlin has told CNS. Despite calls from the Cruise Port Referendum campaign that they want the vote to go ahead on Election Day, McLaughlin does not believe it can because the project the petition is related to is no longer on the table.

Although there has been no official declaration that the deal government struck with Verdant Isle Port Partners, which includes two cruise lines, is officially dead, the premier has stated on several occasions that his government will not pursue this project during the remainder of this administration.

McLaughlin believes that the petition securing a people’s referendum under section 70 of the Constitution is no longer valid. Pointing to promotional material on the CPR website, the premier has said that the petition itself refers to the specific project that the government had been working on.

“The project is dead, so is the petition,” McLaughlin told CNS. “Isn’t it ironic that CPR, having fought to prevent the referendum from being held and even now claiming to have won by effectively scuttling the project, are now campaigning for a referendum to be held on a dead project?”

Expecting a legal fight in the court over holding the referendum, the premier said that this time the campaigners would be spending “their own money” and be liable for costs when they lose.

Whether or not the CPR will seek legal redress remains to be seen but the campaigners have been clear that they believe the petition should go ahead, since it started long before Verdant Isle was selected as government’s preferred bidder and the designs for this specific project were ever released.

While the legal battle remains in question, it is evident that the political one will certainly continue. The premier continues to see the movement as political because two, possibly three, people from the CPR group are considering political office.

The vast majority of the founders and those who pursued the campaign, however, did not do so to advance any political career but to protect the environment. And McLaughlin accepted that many people who “opposed the cruise port project truly did so because they felt strongly about the environment” and other issues the project raised.

“But without question the hard core of CPR’s leadership were or are politicos. And that’s entirely fine. This is a free country. But you can only mislead people for so long before being found out,” he said.

“What the privileged leadership of CPR should be focusing on now, if they really care about Cayman, is how to employ the thousands of Caymanians whose businesses are now shut down or are now without a job because there is, and will not be for the foreseeable future, any cruise business at all,” he said adding that was where the government’s attention was now focused.

“My duty and that of my government now is to try to do everything we can to keep businesses alive, people in jobs and food on tables in everyone’s house. There is a long hard time ahead and those who believe that the people of this country think a referendum on a dead project ought to be among the country’s priorities at this time ought to test it,” the premier added.

Once again the premier pointed to the results of the last two elections as support for the idea of a cruise port facility. He also said that a national vote on the subject would not necessarily settle the issue at all.

Democracy here requires the electorate to decide every four years who they want to represent them and what policies they wish them to implement, the premier said.

“That is what elections are about. There is no such thing as deciding anything ‘once and for all’ in a democratic system. No referendum conducted in one term can bind another administration a fortiori if the next administration has campaigned and won on a platform which includes, in this instance, building a cruise port,” he claimed.

However, McLaughlin would not be drawn on whether or not the PPM will include a cruise berthing facility project in George Town Harbour on its 2021 election platform. While McLaughlin will no longer be able to lead the party in the 2021 campaign, it is understood that he will still run for office.

It is not yet known if Moses Kirkconnell, the current tourism minister and a major supporter of the cruise project, will also be running again to retain his seat in Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman and a possible Cabinet position.

Regardless of who is on the ticket, the cruise project will be a major issue on the agenda of many candidates, but McLaughlin pointed out that this next election will involve many “big decisions” about the post-Covid world and he rejected the idea, as many now believe, that the environment would be the main issue.

“When people are struggling to get by, their survival is their principal concern and all else pales in comparison. Those who govern or wish to do so cannot be a one-trick pony. Environmental concerns alone won’t cut it,” he added.