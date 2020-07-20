Police on the hunt for attacker
(CNS): One man is in hospital and another on the run after an altercation at a service station on Shamrock Road, near Selkirk Drive in Red Bay, early Saturday morning. Police said that around 3:30am on 18 July a man was injured by someone he did not know who struck him with an unknown object. The victim sustained lacerations to his neck and a dislocated shoulder.
The suspect was in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5’7”, wearing a white shirt and jeans. The victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle, where he remains in stable condition, according to an RCIPS press release.
The matter is under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information is asked to contact George Town CID 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
There have been pockets of rotten people/groups/gangs afoot for decades. Many of them well-known in their communities, and their territories and industrial specialities known to police for years. Some of them are far too dangerous to bear witness against, especially when neither police force nor abiding government can be fully-trusted to secure the anonymity/safety of witnesses, or locate functioning CCTV footage at critical moments of evidence gathering. What are we going to do about these factors? When are enabling governance, and betrayal of anonymous witnesses, going to be the topics, Mr Governor? This was (again) a problem highlighted in last years failing CFATF report card. Cayman Islands corruption is not going to go away simply by holding our noses and ignoring its existence. Until then, we should expect coddled sociopaths to hurl cinder blocks with impunity whenever someone innocent has the misfortune of straying into the path of their demented reality.