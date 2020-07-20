Police on the hunt for attacker

Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): One man is in hospital and another on the run after an altercation at a service station on Shamrock Road, near Selkirk Drive in Red Bay, early Saturday morning. Police said that around 3:30am on 18 July a man was injured by someone he did not know who struck him with an unknown object. The victim sustained lacerations to his neck and a dislocated shoulder.

The suspect was in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5’7”, wearing a white shirt and jeans. The victim was taken to hospital by private vehicle, where he remains in stable condition, according to an RCIPS press release.

The matter is under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information is asked to contact George Town CID 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.