Plan will ‘catapult’ Cayman back to tourism

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): The tourism ministry’s plan to rebuild the sector will depend on a number of variables, such as persuading high net worth individuals in the United Sates with cabin fever that Cayman is a healthy safe place to visit and investing in re-tooling workers and adapting businesses in the tourism sector. In a new report officials have said that tourism “is resilient” and the plan will “catapult our destination back into the global… tourism market”.

How that will happen remains to be seen, however, as the plan is not specific but outlines some broad goals and ideas. Entitled RB5, The Road Back to 500K Air Arrivals, it was first revealed by Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.

The document talks in vague terms about how the country can rebuild the tourism sector, but warns that recovery from the devastating impact of the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the catastrophic economic repercussions will take two to three years.

RB5 seeks to reinvent the Cayman Islands tourism industry product by focusing on the priorities of the National Tourism Plan (NTP) and is the roadmap for enhancing the recovery of what was, prior to COVID, a successful tourism product.

The rebuild will depend on the technology of bio-buttons to protect the community from the re-introduction of the virus, and the continued focus on sanitation and COVID-19 control measures developed by the Department of Tourism that “will become a way of life and doing business”.

Alongside the health protocols, testing and technology that will ease the return of guests, the plan will introduce a job placement scheme and continue with education and employment training partnerships to support the retooling and upskilling of local people working in the tourism sector, according to a message from the minister in the document.

The Government Guarantee Initiative (GGT) for tourism businesses will continue to provide business support and financial buoyancy and create a safety net to Caymanian-owned businesses. The Ministry of Tourism said that it will design concessions and offer them to tourism businesses though financial relief programmes.

However, the success of the plan will be heavily dependent on a “robust marketing strategy focusing on an affluent luxury traveller” by promoting Cayman’s success in controlling the coronavirus here and attracting those visitors back to the islands. The hope is that wealthy individuals looking for a vacation will “appreciate the thought and caution placed on health measures” here.

The plan also spoke about creating a Visitor Experience Development Fund (VEDF) aimed at providing a portal to business funding and support tools for success in owning a tourism business.

Officials said this medium-term strategy would be rolled out over the next three to five years and would focus on enhancing the visitor experience and creating more Caymanian owned and run tourism businesses.