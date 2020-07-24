Plan will ‘catapult’ Cayman back to tourism
(CNS): The tourism ministry’s plan to rebuild the sector will depend on a number of variables, such as persuading high net worth individuals in the United Sates with cabin fever that Cayman is a healthy safe place to visit and investing in re-tooling workers and adapting businesses in the tourism sector. In a new report officials have said that tourism “is resilient” and the plan will “catapult our destination back into the global… tourism market”.
How that will happen remains to be seen, however, as the plan is not specific but outlines some broad goals and ideas. Entitled RB5, The Road Back to 500K Air Arrivals, it was first revealed by Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell at Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.
The document talks in vague terms about how the country can rebuild the tourism sector, but warns that recovery from the devastating impact of the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the catastrophic economic repercussions will take two to three years.
RB5 seeks to reinvent the Cayman Islands tourism industry product by focusing on the priorities of the National Tourism Plan (NTP) and is the roadmap for enhancing the recovery of what was, prior to COVID, a successful tourism product.
The rebuild will depend on the technology of bio-buttons to protect the community from the re-introduction of the virus, and the continued focus on sanitation and COVID-19 control measures developed by the Department of Tourism that “will become a way of life and doing business”.
Alongside the health protocols, testing and technology that will ease the return of guests, the plan will introduce a job placement scheme and continue with education and employment training partnerships to support the retooling and upskilling of local people working in the tourism sector, according to a message from the minister in the document.
The Government Guarantee Initiative (GGT) for tourism businesses will continue to provide business support and financial buoyancy and create a safety net to Caymanian-owned businesses. The Ministry of Tourism said that it will design concessions and offer them to tourism businesses though financial relief programmes.
However, the success of the plan will be heavily dependent on a “robust marketing strategy focusing on an affluent luxury traveller” by promoting Cayman’s success in controlling the coronavirus here and attracting those visitors back to the islands. The hope is that wealthy individuals looking for a vacation will “appreciate the thought and caution placed on health measures” here.
The plan also spoke about creating a Visitor Experience Development Fund (VEDF) aimed at providing a portal to business funding and support tools for success in owning a tourism business.
Officials said this medium-term strategy would be rolled out over the next three to five years and would focus on enhancing the visitor experience and creating more Caymanian owned and run tourism businesses.
I thought Alden took Tourism and Aviation away from Moses and gave it to his protege Joey Who? The PPM civil war has begun and Joey lost. Dart must be pissed that Moses is still in charge and calling the shots.
Tourism plan will catapult us into lockdown!
Didn’t the Premier Alden McLaughlin say that “stay over tourism has been a massive failure for the Cayman Islands”? He has been losing the plot for a while.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/06/stay-over-tourism-massive-failure/
Please retire in 2021 and stop embarrassing the country. Moses K for Premier!
Moses is just as awful if not worse! His master plan will be the root cause of Covid-19 spreading like wildfire in our community when our borders re-open.
They all need to go come 2021!
Why is the Premier allowing this man to force this decision on us? The catapult will likely be COVID-19 roaring into our islands Like never before due to this ignorance! I hope these characters remember that next year is election year because some of us won’t forget the danger we are being exposed to so unnecessarily.
No, the Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin did NOT say that “stay over tourism has been a massive failure for the Cayman Islands”. Did you even read the article that you provided the link for? Here is it what it said: “Premier Alden McLaughlin has described stay-over tourism as a “massive failure” when it comes to creating jobs for local people.” That’s the only component of the equation that he mentioned and while it is a crying shame that there are not more Caymanians employed in the industry; the fact is that Stay-over tourism is a MAJOR contributor to the local economy. Please read and comprehend before making the sprawling, all-encompassing negative remarks.
And catapult people right into hospital , way to go
Are the high net worth individuals in the United States the only ones in the US without Covid?
Ctrl+F sustainable = not found in article.
Ctrl+F environment = not found in article.
Tourism plan obsolete. Alt+f4.
It really is disappointing that there is absolutely no reference to the well laid out plan from the National Trust and DOE.