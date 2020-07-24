Pick-up truck hits tree on Little Cayman

Little Cayman Police Station

(CNS): Two people landed in hospital early Friday morning with non-life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Little Cayman. Police said they were informed about the smash just after 2:15am on Spots Bay Road, Little Cayman. When they arrived at the scene, the officer found that the pick-up truck had veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were injured and treated in hospital but they have since been released.

Police said the crash is now under investigation and have asked anyone with information to call the Little Cayman Police Station on 948-0100.