PAC strikes record of Pierson’s claims

PAC Chair Ezzard Miller, 22 July

(CNS): The Public Accounts Committee has struck from its records allegations made by the chairperson of the OfReg board about the auditor general’s report on the regulator, which were made during the hearings last week. Claims made by Linford Pierson that the audit was inaccurate in several areas were refuted on Thursday by Auditor General Sue Winspear, who outlined with supporting documentation the misleading evidence given to the committee.

During his appearance before PAC, Pierson, the chairman of the board of directors of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), had made numerous unsubstantiated claims that contradicted the audit team’s findings.

He had stated that staff from the Office of the Auditor General who undertook the audit did not meet or consult with him. But Winspear revealed the date and details of when the full audit team had met with the entire OfReg management team, as well as 15 individual meetings, including with Pierson himself.

The auditor general further noted that Pierson had claimed to have had a succession plan for the CEO post but did not provide it because he was not consulted.

“This is incorrect,” Winspear said, as she detailed the meetings when the CEO’s position was discussed with Pierson. She said that no plan was ever mentioned. She also noted that there was no documented evidence of any succession plan for the job ever existing or ever being placed before the rest of the board, contrary to Pierson’s claims.

Plans for filling that post were particularly controversial after Pierson had tried to take the job for himself, despite being chairperson. The effort was thwarted by other board members, but not before Pierson had threatened to punch the deputy chair.

Winspear said there was no paper trail for a succession plan, which appeared not to have gone beyond a discussion between Pierson and J.P. Morgan, the CEO at the time who left the post at the end of his contract in 2018 but has since died.

The auditor general explained that her office goes to significant lengths to ensure factual accuracy in the reports it produces. But she pointed out that the conclusions she draws from that factual information is often not what people want to hear.

In this case, Pierson had been extremely confrontational and had made allegations about the auditor that appear to be completely unfounded. As a result, PAC Chair Ezzard Miller moved a motion, which was supported by all members of the committee, to remove elements of Pierson’s evidence from the minutes.