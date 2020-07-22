PAC strikes record of Pierson’s claims
(CNS): The Public Accounts Committee has struck from its records allegations made by the chairperson of the OfReg board about the auditor general’s report on the regulator, which were made during the hearings last week. Claims made by Linford Pierson that the audit was inaccurate in several areas were refuted on Thursday by Auditor General Sue Winspear, who outlined with supporting documentation the misleading evidence given to the committee.
During his appearance before PAC, Pierson, the chairman of the board of directors of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), had made numerous unsubstantiated claims that contradicted the audit team’s findings.
He had stated that staff from the Office of the Auditor General who undertook the audit did not meet or consult with him. But Winspear revealed the date and details of when the full audit team had met with the entire OfReg management team, as well as 15 individual meetings, including with Pierson himself.
The auditor general further noted that Pierson had claimed to have had a succession plan for the CEO post but did not provide it because he was not consulted.
“This is incorrect,” Winspear said, as she detailed the meetings when the CEO’s position was discussed with Pierson. She said that no plan was ever mentioned. She also noted that there was no documented evidence of any succession plan for the job ever existing or ever being placed before the rest of the board, contrary to Pierson’s claims.
Plans for filling that post were particularly controversial after Pierson had tried to take the job for himself, despite being chairperson. The effort was thwarted by other board members, but not before Pierson had threatened to punch the deputy chair.
Winspear said there was no paper trail for a succession plan, which appeared not to have gone beyond a discussion between Pierson and J.P. Morgan, the CEO at the time who left the post at the end of his contract in 2018 but has since died.
The auditor general explained that her office goes to significant lengths to ensure factual accuracy in the reports it produces. But she pointed out that the conclusions she draws from that factual information is often not what people want to hear.
In this case, Pierson had been extremely confrontational and had made allegations about the auditor that appear to be completely unfounded. As a result, PAC Chair Ezzard Miller moved a motion, which was supported by all members of the committee, to remove elements of Pierson’s evidence from the minutes.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government oversight, Politics
Private sector boards are a joke.
Why wasn’t he charged for giving false info. where is the consistency.
Box dat Linford!
Parliament sanctions for telling lies to the PAC?
Oh, I forgot, only expat Chief Officers are threatened with that (despite having not proven to have done so).
Now PAC, Pierson gave an oath to tell the truth and your response is to strike the supposedly untruths from the record. While civil servants have been threatened with charges?
Why the double standard? Miller Saunders and the rest of the PAC I expected better.
I would have hoped that a high performing PAC would have set the standard on accountability. How could I be so wrong?
This whole mess reveals yet again why we can never have a Caymanian Auditor General. They would be bullied into submission by the likes of Mr Linford Pierson.
Who would you vote for the qualified Auditor General or the “qualified” Caymanian clown?.
8;02. Mental health is an illness too. Seriously you need help. You are so jealous of Caymanians.
8;02. With an attitude like that you could never be a civil servant.
No one:
Not a single soul:
The Public Accounts Committee Today: “We’ve solved it! We can reduce prices if we reduce the number of gas stations!”
All the PAC committee members who own gas stations…. “Ka Ching!”
What exactly is the point of striking his statements from the record? This is absolutely absurd.
If the PAC determines that his statements were false then it should say so in its report. If it is determined that his statements were false he should face charges of perjury.
To strike his statements from the record will leave a dismal void for posterity to read and wonder about.
Tampering with evidence. Isn’t that against the law ?
Excellent! Now let’s Strike Linford from OfReg’s chairmanship right away. Good going, Auditor General, Winspear.
Its Time for DOKTOR Pierson and ALL!!! hee lodge hoard to be removed from Offreg ranks, striking his allegations from the records mean s#@! His scurrilous Attack on Mrs Winspear and her office warrants his removal along with those inept section heads with their extremely lame excuses and cooked up responses . We are simply paying too much for utilities and for this Offreg leviathan Restructure now and put a woman incharge! Its Time !!! and if they fail to do this close da bitch down!
Fire Linford now!
It must be nice to be so bad at your job you have to lie about it and still be looking forward to a promotion because of it. Caymanian Government. Its where all the money goes.
Wouldn’t they want to keep his outlandish and childish statements on record for posterity’s sake? Cayman needs an accurate historical record of its “heroes”!
What the PAC saw was only a glimpse of what goes on in the Boardroom.
Linford has been pulling the strings from day one and is one of the main reasons the organization has not progressed.
He even admitted to the PAC that people say he is a bully. It is clear that the current administration fears him and will not dismiss him or ask him to resign. The only hope is the rest of the Board who do not seem to fear him, we shall see how long they last!