Over 500 more COVID tests are negative

(CNS): On Monday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on 529 COVID-19 tests that had been carried out since Friday, all of which were negative for the coronavirus. This means Cayman has gone another full week with no positive cases and has seen just two positive samples from 3,969 tests carried out this month. Those two are the only active cases in the country at present and both patients are asymptomatic.

Officials have now carried out 28,126 COVID-19 tests with a positive tally of 203 since testing began in May.

Cayman has effectively eliminated the virus internally, though Dr Lee has said that cases do keep popping up and he believes we would need to see a run of at least two weeks after the last active cases are formally recovered before declaring that situation. But the CMO confirmed Friday that he is seeking a downgrade towards ‘none’ for Cayman regarding its virus level on the official WHO global infection chart.

The CMO also revealed Friday just how successful social distancing, wearing masks and the other protocols that have been put in pace to fight COVID-19 had been in cutting respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, here this year.

Statistics show that compared to 2018 and 2019, there has been half the number of cases in April and May during this year and only a quarter of the average cases in June.