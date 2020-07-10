Over 400 more negative COVID-19 tests

(CNS): Cayman passed its ninth day on Friday since last recording a positive case of COVID-19. Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, the medical officer of health, reported that 437 tests carried out over the previous 24 hours were all negative. Cayman has now processed 26,117 tests to date with a positive tally since March of 201. There are still just three active cases of the virus among individuals who are all asymptomatic.

Health workers have carried out 2,108 test since the last positive case was reported on 1 July.

But the Public Health Department is keen to keep up the testing programme and is urging people to make appointments, as it is a strong testing regime that has enabled officials to rolling back all but the most basic COVID-19 prevention measures.

The department is continuing a second cycle of re-screening front-line workers and others who have recently returned, and testing has also been opened to the public. At this time, anyone who wishes to be tested can register for an appointment with the Health Services Authority (HSA).

Although the numbers of test results returning positive for COVID-19 has dropped in the past few weeks, there is no room for complacency, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said. Regular testing of front-line and other workers, every four weeks or so, is the only way to determine to what extent the virus has been controlled locally, therefore testing measures will be ongoing, he added in a release about the current screening programme.

With a global resurgence of the disease in other countries that have re-opened, he said it was routine screening that helps at-risk people to protect family and friends, as well as keeping the reopening of the economy on track. Front-line staff working with the general public should be tested regularly, he said.