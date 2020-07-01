One positive added to COVID-19 cases

(CNS): One more positive case was added to Cayman’s COVID-19 tally on Tuesday, but there are now just seven active cases here and all of the patients are asymptomatic. Chief Medial Officer Dr John Lee reported that 319 tests had been processed over the last 24 hours, but only one sample was positive for the coronavirus, which was picked up through the screening programme, and contact tracing had begun.

Public Health Officials have recorded 201 positive cases since testing began back in March. However, 24,069 tests have now been conducted in Cayman, demonstrating that the prevalence of the virus and local transmission here appears to be very low. This is supported by the antibody testing now underway at Health City and the HSA, which so far is showing very low levels of antibodies here in those who have been tested.

And with the active case tally falling significantly and only 60 people now in isolation or quarantine, the government has almost achieved the goal of elimination of the virus.

Government has now reopened the economy and allowed people to socialise again, with some notable exceptions at local bars, but on the whole people are wearing face-masks in public and adhering to social distancing rules and broader hygiene protocols, which is helping to curb the spread of the virus throughout the community.

Meanwhile, news about the virus spread in the United States continues to be very bad. Today was another record breaking day for new cases, the fourth day in a row to break the previous record for a daily high.

More than 48,000 coronavirus cases were reported and eight states — Alaska, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas — announced single-day highs.