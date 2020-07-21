One active COVID-19 case remains

(CNS): With the latest batch of COVID-19 tests all coming back negative, the Cayman Islands now has just one active case of the coronavirus in an asymptomatic person. On Tuesday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on 113 samples, which were all negative. With no new cases for more than a week and one of the two remaining cases being cleared today, Cayman is one person away from a critical milestone.

So far this month public health officials have carried out 4,082 tests and found only two positive cases, which were picked up on Saturday, 11 July. One was a returning traveller, who is believed to be the only remaining active case, and one was member of the community, who was picked up in the wider screening test programme.

Cayman has now conducted 28,239 tests overall, and despite some repeats in healthcare and other front-line workers, around 90% of those tests are unique individuals. Since the pandemic arrived here in March, the country has recorded 203 positive cases and just one fatality.

While Dr Lee has not said when Cayman could be declared COVID free, he has, however, confirmed that he is seeking to have Cayman’s COVID status downgraded by the World Health Organization to ‘sporadic’ or, hopefully, ‘none’. Just thirteen territories and countries around the world have no active cases at present.

Over the last two month government has gradually eased lockdown and suppression measures in two week blocks, waiting to see whether or not there was a spike in numbers before moving to the next easing of regulations.

Given that there have been no significant surges of infection with each easing of measures, they have continued. On Sunday Cayman moved into the final stage of Suppression Level 2, where there are now only very few restrictions on behaviour and economic activity. People are still required to wear masks, socially distance and limit gatherings to 50 people.