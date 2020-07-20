OfReg set back ICT progress, says director

Alee Fa’amoe (file photo)

(CNS): The executive director responsible for the regulation of the telecommunications sector under the umbrella utilities regulator, OfReg, has said the creation of this entity had not only failed to meet public expectations but had also undermined the progress of ICT regulation and development. Alee Fa’amoe told the Public Accounts Committee that the creation of OfReg “has held us back”.

Fa’amoe gave some honest answers when he appeared before the committee, accepting in full the report on the agency by the Office of the Auditor General. He agreed that the main goals when the regulator was created, namely to improve telecommunications, increase internet speeds and make access easier and cheaper, had not been achieved.

Fa’amoe pointed to a number of issues that have created problems for these goals since the creation of OfReg, not least being the huge limitations to address the issues now placed on each sector by the board at every meeting. The executive directors are asked to keep their presentation about the four sectors to 15 minutes, even though the board meetings last seven hours, as the other members deal with wider policy gaps.

The ICT director said that on its current trajectory, OfReg was not going to meet its goals. He said he was not offering excuses but he simply did not have the resources he needed to deal with the problems surrounding the ICT arm of OfReg. This is despite the fact that the ICT section of OfReg is the only one that is generating its own funds.

He told PAC about the ongoing and significant problems surrounding CUC’s communication arm, DataLink. This is regulated by OfReg but is unwilling to share pole space with other players in the sector, which is the main problem preventing the rollout of fibre-optic communication here.

Fa’amoe said that DataLink took the regulator to court after it tried to make the company meet its regulatory obligations, and won. He said that OfReg lost largely on a technicality and that had a lot to do with its lack of legal expertise compared to DataLink due to financial limitations.

“They spent three times more on lawyers than us and we lost,” Fa’amoe said, noting that when OfReg tried to make DataLink address just one area that was preventing telecoms providers from getting access to their poles, they took the regulator to court.

This was just one of six areas of regulation where there are difficulties, he explained, adding that every time OfReg goes to battle to address the significant problems that still exist, it would be “outnumbered and outgunned”.

The ICT director pointed to the problems of these legal challenges as well as the fact that the telecoms companies themselves are not willing to share infrastructure. He said there were several disputes before the regulator and many areas of contention between the stakeholders that OfReg has to resolve. Fa’amoe said the Datalink case was the first where the regulator had made a decision and it was immediately challenged in court.

But in his frank explanations to PAC, he said that it was not just these challenges that were hampering the fibre rollout and accepted that OfReg had to be much more aggressive in its role as a regulator. In particular, he noted the failure of the telecoms companies to provide the service that they charge people for.

When his colleague, Gregg Anderson, appeared before PAC on Wednesday, he told the members that electricity bills have been lower since March and they would continue to fall. Anderson, who is the executive director for the regulation of electricity and water, said OfReg conducted an assessment and found consumers who use an average of 1,000 kilowatts per month had seen a drop of more than $40 in monthly bills.