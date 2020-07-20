OfReg exec jobs advertised day after PAC

Malike Cummings answers questions at PAC meeting

(CNS): The timing of advertisements placed in the local print media for the executive director positions for both the ICT and electricity sectors at OfReg were “purely coincidental”, said the CEO Malike Cummings, and “not in any way tied to the incumbents’ testimonies during the current Public Accounts Committee”. The senior jobs held by Alee Fa’amoe and Gregg Anderson were advertised Friday, even though nether of them had resigned.

Although both men are Caymanians, these are three-year contract positions, which have to be re-advertised when they are coming to an end, according to the current rules under the Public Authorities Law. This means the men have to re-apply for their jobs if the want to stay on at the beleaguered regulator.

“No decision has been taken to terminate or not enter into a new contract,” Cummings told CNS in response to our enquiries. “The Office is carrying out the relevant legally mandated process in accordance with section 42.1 of the Public Authorities Law.”

He added that the executive directors for the ICT and the Energy and Utilities sectors “will have the opportunity to compete for the posts”.

Both men appeared before PAC last week to answer questions on the damning report by the Office of the Auditor General on OfReg and its numerous failings, including the lack of value for money.

Fa’amoe was particularly candid in his responses about the problems OfReg faces and said that not only had the regulation of telecoms been held back by the creation of this umbrella utility regulator, but on its current trajectory the office was not going to resolve any of the problems it was established to tackle.

Nevertheless, Cummings, who also appeared before the committee on Thursday, said this had nothing to do with their jobs being advertised.

“It is a pleasure and an honour for my team and I to take part in the Public Accounts Committee hearing and we look forward to the next opportunity to appear,” he said. “The OAG audit of OfReg’s performance is legally required to be undertaken every three years and I thank the OAG for their work. Without a doubt, OfReg has a talented team of individuals who have given me support since my arrival.”

Cummings said that while there were challenges and some lost opportunities during OfReg’s first years, it is now on a trajectory of efficient spending, addressing policy gaps for the regulation and competition in the markets.