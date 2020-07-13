Offshore laws glide through LA

Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers presenting the bills to the LA

(CNS): Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers has steered another batch of legislation through the parliament with the backing of the opposition as well as the government benches. The changes regarding private funds clarified the rules and are expected to help Cayman get off the EU blacklist. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Rivers said government had found some areas in the law that was creating uncertainty.

The legislation was passed just a few months ago in February and the minister stated at the time that the industry had been consulted and contributed to the legislation. Nevertheless, it needed to be changed to eliminate “ambiguity” over registration and Rivers said that these changes has also been run by the industry.

The ministry and the regulator believe there could be thousands more funds that should be registered before the end of next month but the ambiguity of the legislation appears to have led those running some funds to believe they can dodge this latest regulation.

As Rivers presented the bills, MLA Chris Saunders, the opposition spokesperson for financial services, was the only person to raise any concerns. He said that consultations with the industry is not always working and suggested that government could not depend on the fox writing the rules for the hen-house and get off those blacklists the jurisdiction is on.

But Rivers said that there was “no shadow of a doubt” that government’s intention was to have a robust regulatory framework that can withstand scrutiny and that Cayman would be removed from the EU list at the earliest opportunity.

In response to the legislation, Cayman Finance, the industry body representing offshore, said it welcomed the amendments. The changes would provide clarity on the interpretation of the application of the law and “assist in enabling the consistent application of the requirements”, Cayman Finance stated.